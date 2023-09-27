Rogers man killed in Washington County crash

A man was killed in a crash in Washington County on Tuesday evening, a preliminary fatal crash report said.

Ollie Allen, 54, of Rogers was driving a 2008 Chevrolet east on Arkansas 16 just after 7 p.m. when the vehicle left the road and struck multiple trees, the crash report from the Arkansas State Police said.

Troopers at the scene reported that roads were dry and the weather conditions were clear at the time of the crash.

At least 400 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads in 2023 as of Wednesday morning, according to reports provided by the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

Over 35 fatal crashes have occurred in September, according to reports provided by the department.