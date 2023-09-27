Milwaukee falls, still clinches NL Central crown

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brewers clinched the National League Central title with help from the MLB-leading Atlanta Braves.

Milwaukee claimed the division crown for the third time in six seasons Tuesday night, despite a 4-1 loss to the last-place St. Louis Cardinals and with the help of a come-from-behind win by the Braves.

Milwaukee clinched its second division crown in three seasons when the Chicago Cubs dropped a 7-6 decision to the Braves. Atlanta overcame a six-run deficit to eliminate the wild-card contending Cubs from the division race.

The Milwaukee crowd roared as the ninth inning of the Cubs-Braves game was shown on the scoreboard.

"You could just sense something was going on in the stands a little bit," Milwaukee Manager Craig Counsell said. "Then I turned behind me and looked down the tunnel and some of the clubhouse guys were scurrying around way too fast for us losing 4-1. So I knew something was going on then."

The Brewers had clinched no worse than a wild-card berth Friday, with a 16-1 win over the Marlins in Miami. But they missed two chances to clinch the division title by losing to Miami on Saturday and Sunday, scoring a total of five runs in those two games.

"You dream of this, but you know how hard it is to get here," principal owner Mark Attanasio said. "Last year, we felt we were going to be in the same position and we were reminded of how hard it is to clinch. Everybody in that clubhouse built off that.

"You never know how you're going to get there. This was great to celebrate with all our fans."

St. Louis starter Miles Mikolas (8-13) allowed 1 run and 5 hits in 7 innings as the Cardinals tried to play the role of spoilers. He struck out 5 and walked 2 on 101 pitches.

PHILLIES 3, PIRATES 2 (10) Johan Rojas hit an RBI single in the 10th inning that sent host Philadelphia to a win over Pittsburgh to clinch a National League wild-card berth. Rojas' single off Pirates reliever David Bednar (3-3) scored pinch-runner Christian Pache and sent the crowd of more than 30,000 fans into a frenzy while the Phillies mobbed each other in celebration. The Phillies celebrated their first clinch of a postseason spot at Citizens Bank Park since Sept. 18, 2011, when they won their fifth straight NL East title.

BRAVES 7, CUBS 6 Sean Murphy reached on a two-run fielding error by right fielder Seiya Suzuki in the eighth inning and host Atlanta overcame a six-run deficit to beat Chicago.

ROCKIES 4-2, DODGERS 1-11 Freddie Freeman hit a two-run homer and Los Angeles beat host Colorado to gain a doubleheader split and send the Rockies to their first 100-loss season. In the opener, Chase Anderson pitched five scoreless innings for his first win in 17 starts this season.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TWINS 11, ATHLETICS 3 Matt Wallner hit a grand slam in a five-run first inning and host Minnesota beat Oakland.

TIGERS 6, ROYALS 3 Akil Baddoo and Parker Meadows hit consecutive homers to lead off a four-run eighth inning and host Detroit beat Kansas City.

RAYS 9, RED SOX 7 Rene Pinto hit a two-run home run and Manuel Margot had four hits as Tampa Bay held on to beat host Boston.

YANKEES 2, BLUE JAYS 0 Austin Wells hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning and New York beat host Toronto.

INTERLEAGUE

DIAMONDBACKS 15, WHITE SOX 4 Christian Walker homered twice and drove in six runs and as Arizona added to its wild-card push with a win over host Chicago.

REDS 11, GUARDIANS 7 Rookie Elly De La Cruz had his first two-homer game and drove in four runs, Luke Maile had three RBI and Cincinnati beat host Cleveland.

ORIOLES 1, NATIONALS 0 Rookie Gunnar Henderson homered, Kyle Bradish had another dominant start and host Baltimore beat Washington.