Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

Spanish prosecutors have charged pop singer Shakira with failing to pay $7.1 million in taxes on her 2018 income, authorities said Tuesday. Shakira is alleged to have used an offshore company based in a tax haven to avoid paying the tax, Barcelona prosecutors said in a statement. She has been notified of the charges in Miami, where she lives, according to the statement. Shakira is already due to be tried Nov. 20 in Barcelona, Spain, in a separate case that hinges on where she lived between 2012-14. In that case, prosecutors allege she failed to pay $15.4 million in tax. Prosecutors in Barcelona have alleged the Grammy winner spent more than half of the 2012-14 period in Spain and therefore should have paid taxes in the country, even though her official residence was in the Bahamas. The public relations firm that previously has handled Shakira's affairs, Llorente y Cuenca, made no immediate comment. In July, it said the artist had "always acted in concordance with the law and on the advice of her financial advisers."

Gary Sinise will receive an honorary AARP Award for his work through his foundation that supports military members and first responders. The organization announced Tuesday that Sinise will receive the honorary AARP Purpose Prize awards during a ceremony Oct. 25. The Emmy- and Tony-award winner will be recognized for his work through his Gary Sinise Foundation. Sinise's foundation -- which launched in 2011 -- honors military members, veterans, first responders, their families and those in need. Sinise co-starred in "Apollo 13" and "Forrest Gump," playing a seriously wounded Vietnam War veteran, and led the cast of "NCIS: NY" for nine season. Peter Jensen, of Little Rock, will be among those awarded the AARP Purpose Prize, which honors people ages 50 and older who are making a difference through their "knowledge and life experience." Each of their organizations will receive $50,000. Jensen's REACH Institute works to ensure vulnerable children have access to best practices in mental health care services. AARP said 10 named Purpose Prize fellows will also be honored. Each of them will receive a $10,000 award to further the mission of their organization.