



Hill Wheatley Plaza to close for event

Hill Wheatley Plaza and its parking lot will be closed from 5 p.m. Thursday to noon Sunday for the Big Steam Blues and Roots Music Festival.

The full lineup of talented performers, more information about the free event and VIP tickets can be purchased at http://www.BigSteamMusicFestival.org.

Event to close part of Broadway Terrace

Broadway Terrace from Broadway to Orange streets will be closed from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and the parking lot at the corner of Broadway and Market streets will be closed from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday for the Ouachita Gran Fondo For Families Cycling Event, to benefit Ouachita Children, Youth and Family Services.

The event will begin at Regions Bank, 302 Malvern Ave., and traffic interruptions are expected along the route which includes Broadway Terrace, Orange Street, the Hot Springs Creek Greenway Trail, West Belding Street, Shady Grove Road, Carpenter Dam Road, and Highway 84 west.



