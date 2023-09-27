Nonviolence summit to be hosted in city

A star-studded roster in partnership with the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission will travel to Pine Bluff on Thursday to host a three-day Nonviolence Youth Summit.

The event will start at 9 a.m. at the Pine Bluff High School McFadden Gymnasium.

International, national and local celebrities will make special appearances during the Stop the Violence takeover including entertainer Romeo Miller; keynote speaker, comedian and actor Carl Anthony Payne II; gospel artist Melvin Williams, social media influencer Famous Amos, comedians Keith Glason and Jessie McDonald, KLRT (Fox 16) news anchor Kevin Kelly and KATV (Channel 7) "Daybreak" anchor Ryan Houston.

"We, like many, are grieved that several cities are hurting because of senseless violence," said DuShun Scarbrough, AMLKC Executive Director. "Pine Bluff is a great city with great people.

"We have not been there in a while, and we would like this program to be as successful as other programs that we have hosted across the state."

Scarbrough said the celebrity appeal is to try to reach the youth with individuals who come from all walks of life and have experiences good and bad that can bring love, light and respect to Pine Bluff.

"Romeo Miller is an ambassador for the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission, so it's not uncommon for him to just come and be a part of these types of events," said Scarbrough. "He's bounced all over the state of Arkansas to really help us with workshops and conflict resolutions."

The youth summit, however, won't be all about celebrities. Its main focus is on the community youths.

According to Scarbrough, the AMLKC is guided by King's mission and philosophy of love, tolerance and nonviolence. It strives for social improvement in Arkansas, helping communities and organizations achieve new leadership and public service levels.

The AMLKC works directly with youth and others, encouraging them to embrace alternatives to violence and to discover their common humanity.

"We will be interjecting some breakout sessions with presenters from the commission to teach [about] social injustices, substance abuse and prevention, workforce readiness, financial literacy, group violence intervention, nonviolence principles and [pathways] to becoming an educator," said Scarbrough.

"We're bringing a lot of resources to the city of Pine Bluff because we care, and we really want to do all we can to help the youth become productive citizens and [agents of change] within the community."

Scarbrough said the breakout sessions give them an opportunity to hear the voices of the youths. The commission is also looking forward to its partnership with Group Violence Intervention or GVI.

"According to the National Network for Safe Communities, GVI focuses on the groups at highest risk for violent victimization and offending, with the intention to keep those in them, alive, safe and out of prison," said Scarbrough, adding he has had several meetings with 11th District-West Circuit Youth Judge Earnest Brown, a GVI board member. "The Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission has agreed to partner and go into the schools with GVI."

To help promote economic development, the commission will partake in a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Pine Bluff Chamber of Commerce to show their partnership and commitment to the city of Pine Bluff. "We want to show that we are investing in the community as well," he said.

With an emphasis on education, Scarbrough said an "I Have a Dream" youth essay contest at Pine Bluff High School is in the works. Arkansas Department of Education Secretary Jacob Oliva will announce the winners.

Several student-led and adult-driven task forces will be implemented.

"These task forces include Our Beloved Community Task Force, PTO Beloved Community and Anti-Bullying Task Force," said Scarbrough. "These antibullying initiatives will help to curb violence."

Watson Chapel High School will also partake in the Youth Summit by hosting a celebrity basketball game at 1 p.m. on Friday. "Celebrity speakers will encourage the students to embrace nonviolence and then play in celebrity basketball games," said Scarbrough.

Other scheduled events include:

Stop the Violence Takeover event -- 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Pine Bluff Junior High School, 2601 Fluker Ave.

AMLKC Community Peace Walk -- 2 p.m. Thursday at the Pine Bluff High School McFadden Gymnasium.

Chess and Family hosted by the CPR Chess Club -- 5 p.m. Thursday at the Trinity Learning Center, 2900 W. Sixth Ave.

Stop the Violence Youth Explosion and Gospel Extravaganza -- 6 p.m. Thursday at St. Luke AME Church, 9908 Princeton Pike.

The Life and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and A Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. through the Arts hosted by TOPPS -- 4:30 p.m. Friday, 1000 Townsend Drive.

Community block party and food giveaway hosted by First Ward Living Grace Pantry -- 5 p.m. Saturday at Christ the Redeemer Church, 3820 W. 20th Ave.

"I had the opportunity to come to Pine Bluff and raise some money for these programs. I initiated mini-grants in order to get assistance from others in the community," said Scarbrough, who added he reached out to other community groups like TOPPS, CPR Chess Club, First Ward Living Grace Food Pantry and others to host programs this week.

"These are hybrid programs in order to help keep kids involved," he said. "It helps promote peace and our initiative as far as stopping the violence. This is our way of encouraging others to get involved."

President and CEO of Paradise Funeral Home J. Morrill Gray will be a special guest speaker.

"Gray's message will resonate as he has had to bury many of these young people who have died [because of] gun violence," said Scarbrough.

Lifetime achievement awards will also be presented during the event. Mattie Collins, a former educator born and raised in Pine Bluff; the Rev. Jesse Turner, a community trailblazer, community activist, civil rights champion and historian and KATV photojournalist Marcus McDonald, a Magnolia native who has dedicated 40 years to the station, are all recipients of the prestigious award.

"Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, 'We cannot walk alone,'" said Scarbrough. "The commission's goal with these activities is to promote community support, collaboration and engagement in an effort to curb violence. The work is not easy, but we are moving in the right direction. We also are partnering with the Pine Bluff School District to address excessive tardiness and absenteeism and establish an HBCU college-bound program to increase students' knowledge of post-secondary education options."

"As adults, we must model service and work together. The future of our youth is something that everyone can contribute to, because in the words of Dr. King, 'What affects one directly, affects us all indirectly,'" said Scarbrough. "We realize that there are several factors and there is not an overnight solution. However, our goal is to work with those who are 'vested' in our children."