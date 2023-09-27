BASEBALL

Wainwright finished

Eight days after winning his 200th game, 42-year-old Adam Wainwright said Tuesday he has thrown his final pitch during his farewell season. "I've thought a lot about it the last few days, but I'm in a really good place mentally," the St. Louis Cardinals right-hander said ahead of his team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. "No regrets about anything I ever did, no second thoughts of, am I making the right decision on pitching or retiring. I'm at peace with all of it in this spot that I've never been." Wainwright, a three-time All-Star, pitched all 18 of his seasons with the Cardinals, who won the 2006 World Series in his second year. He threw seven innings of four-hit ball in winning his final start, a 1-0 victory Sept. 18 over the Brewers in St. Louis. It was the longest outing this season for Wainwright (5-11, 7.40 ERA). He went on the injured list in March (groin injury) and in July (shoulder strain). He made 21 starts and threw 101 innings, with 55 strikeouts.

Tigers name new GM

The Detroit Tigers have named Jeff Greenberg as the team's new general manager. "Today is a very exciting day for the Tigers, because we are welcoming a talented executive who cut his teeth in baseball helping the Chicago Cubs," said Tigers president Scott Harris, who replaced longtime executive Al Avila a year ago. "He's going to make me better, because we share a deep belief in healthy, challenging debate, full of independent thought and disagreement." Harris and Greenberg worked together for the Cubs from 2012-19. While Harris continued to climb the traditional front-office ladder, becoming general manager of the San Francisco Giants in 2019, Greenberg left the Cubs in 2022 and became the associate general manager of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks. In Chicago, Theo Epstein served as the team president and Jed Hoyer as the general manager. Detroit lost 310 games from 2017-19, tying the major league record for home losses in 2019. This season will be their seventh straight with a losing record. "I've obviously done my homework, and there's some positive momentum in a lot of directions at the major-league direction," Greenberg said. "There are still gaps that exist and we're going to work as a group on closing them."

BASKETBALL

Stewart WNBA MVP

New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart took the WNBA's Most Valuable Player award for the second time in her career Tuesday, edging Connecticut's Alyssa Thomas and A'ja Wilson of Las Vegas. There were only 13 points separating Stewart from second-place finisher Thomas and Wilson, last year's MVP. Stewart received 446 points (20 first-place votes, 23 second-place votes and 17 third-place votes). Thomas had 439 points (23, 12 and 25). Wilson received 433 points (17, 25, 17 and 1). The 13 points separating Stewart and Wilson represent the smallest margin between first- and third-place vote-getters for MVP in WNBA history. Stewart helped the Liberty finish the regular season with the second-best record and was the WNBA's second-leading scorer, averaging a career-best 23 points per game.

FOOTBALL

Falcons LB out

The Atlanta Falcons lost a starter from the middle of their defense for at least four weeks Tuesday when they placed linebacker Troy Andersen on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Andersen suffered the injury in Sunday's 20-6 loss at the Detroit Lions. Coach Arthur Smith on Monday said "it's certainly possible" Andersen will miss the remainder of the season.