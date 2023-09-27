100 years ago

Sept. 27, 1923

Of three dogs heads submitted recently to the State Board of Health and tested in the state laboratory, two were negative and one positive. The heads negative on the hydrophobia test were sent from Thiel, Grant County, and McGehee. The head which showed symptoms of hydrophobia was sent from Hughes, St. Francis County, but no information was sent about the dog's history, or whether it had bitten any one.

50 years ago

Sept. 27, 1973

Confronted by the disclosure that one of their history teachers is a communist, the Board of Visitors of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock went into executive session Wednesday to discuss what to do about it. Dr. Grant Cooper, an assistant professor at UALR since 1970, had made the disclosure himself, confirming that he is a member of the Marxist Progressive Labor Party, and that he has made a point to so advise his students at the beginning of each semester. ... When the Board adjourned ... both its chairman, Edward M. Penick, and the UALR chancellor, Dr. G. Robert Ross, characterized the session as "a general discussion at which no action was taken."

25 years ago

Sept. 27, 1998

By mid-September, Gary Proctor normally has 1,200 hay bales stashed to feed his cattle over the winter. This year, with his hay crop stunted by a drought, the Prairie Grove farmer has only 900 of the 1,500-pound bales. "We went into the summer dry, and it stayed dry until right now," Proctor said. "It has really taken a toll on all area cattle farmers." Throughout Northwest Arkansas, this summer's drought burned up pastures and hay crops. Beef cattle put on less weight, cows gave less milk and row crops withered. Early estimates of the statewide, weather-related losses this summer are more than $345 million. "It's ruining the farmers," said Charles Nall, a Prairie Grove farmer who plans to feed chicken manure to his cattle this winter when he runs out of hay.

10 years ago

Sept. 27, 2013

The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a lower court's ruling dismissing lawsuits against the Department of Education for terminating union-negotiated contracts at the Pulaski County Special School District. The state is protected by sovereign immunity, and Pulaski County Circuit Judge Mary McGowan was correct in dismissing the lawsuits against the department because there was no evidence that its actions were illegal, unconstitutional or outside its authority, Justice Paul Danielson wrote for a unanimous court. The appellants who challenged McGowan's rulings were representatives of the Pulaski Association of Classroom Teachers and Pulaski Association of Support Staff, a class of certified teachers and a class of classified employees with "bargaining unit eligible positions."