Persian meat and potato patties are ideal for a road trip or picnic





When my mother talks about Iran, the country she was born in, the place she left behind so many years ago — not knowing then that she'd never return — she gets a faraway look in her eyes. "The cities, the countryside, the architecture and the land ... it was so beautiful," she says. "The grassy hills, the rocky mountains, the orchards and walled gardens." She describes fields of wildflowers and busy city streets, her father's collection of doves — he had a name for every one — and the long drives they'd take as a family when she was young. "In the summertime, we'd go on road trips," she says, her eyes returning to mine. "We'd always take kotlet."

Kotlet are meat and potato patties seasoned with onions and spices and pan fried until browned and crisp. They can be round or oval shaped, fat or thin, small as a silver dollar or as large as your hand. They can be eaten for any meal, or as a snack. Generally, they're served simply with crunchy vegetables and fresh herbs, or made into sandwiches.

My mother likes folding kotlet into flatbread along with a few sprigs of parsley or basil, a slice of tomato and a generous squeeze of lemon juice. They're good hot, warm or at room temperature, making them an ideal meal for road trips and picnics.

Kotlet

(Persian Meat Patties)

3 small yellow potatoes (about 12 ounces total), unpeeled

1 pound ground beef, lamb or turkey

1 small yellow onion, shredded

2 eggs

3 cloves garlic, minced or finely grated

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

¾ teaspoon fine salt

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

Neutral oil, such as vegetable or grapeseed, for frying

Sliced tomatoes, for serving

Sliced cucumbers, for serving

Fresh tender herbs, such as parsley and basil, for serving

Flatbread, such as lavash, for serving

Line a baking sheet or plate with a clean paper bag or towels and place it near the stove.

Place the potatoes on a small plate and microwave them on 100% power for 4 to 6 minutes, or until partially cooked but not completely soft. Let cool for 10 to 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine the meat, onion, eggs, garlic, cumin, turmeric, salt, cinnamon and pepper. Grate the potatoes into the bowl, discarding any potato skin that comes loose. Using your hands, mix and knead the mixture until smooth, about 2 minutes. The mixture will be somewhat wet.

Divide the mixture into 16 equal portions and shape each one into a ½-inch-thick round or oval patty; transfer them to a platter or baking sheet.

Set a 12-inch cast-iron or nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add enough oil to come ½-inch up the sides of the pan and heat it until a little piece of the meat mixture dropped into the pan sizzles immediately. Then, working in batches, carefully slide the patties into the oil, letting them fall away from you so you don't get splattered with the hot oil. Leave at least 1 inch of space between the patties. Use a splatter guard as needed.

Cook each patty until deeply browned, about 3 minutes. Carefully flip the patties and cook until well browned on the other side, about 3 minutes more. Transfer the cooked patties to the prepared baking sheet or plate to drain and repeat with the remaining mixture, adding more oil to the skillet and adjusting the heat as needed.

Serve hot, warm or at room temperature, with tomatoes, cucumbers, fresh herbs and flatbread on the side.

Makes 4 to 6 servings.

Kotlet can be shaped into rounds or ovals. (For The Washington Post/Rey Lopez)



