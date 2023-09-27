PREP GOLF: Bentonville wins 6A-West Conference championship





SPRINGDALE -- Charlie Whorton is making the most of her final state golf tournament. Being on her home course doesn't hurt either.

Whorton, a senior at Springdale Har-Ber, shot a 4-over 76 to tie for first place after the first of two rounds of the Class 6A girls golf tournament Tuesday at Springdale Country Club.

Whorton finished as the 6A-West Conference medalist as well as the Day 1 leader of the state tournament, which also doubled as the conference tournaments for the 6A-West and 6A-Central. Jonesboro's Caroline Hughes also shot 76 to earn medalist in the 6A-Central.

"I'm super proud of her," Har-Ber Coach Tim Rippy said. "There's probably a little extra pressure when you're actually on your home course because everybody expects you to do well. She handled that really well. She didn't show nerves. In those first four to five holes, even though she probably had some, she was able to survive that stretch at even par.

"I think she'll improve [today] and play even better. We want that for her, but however it turns out she is been a very important piece of the Har-Ber golf success over the last four years."

Whorton has been a key contributor to the Lady Wildcats, who are three-time defending state champions. Har-Ber finished tied for sixth as a team with a 270 on Tuesday and will advance to today's final round.

"I'm happy with my round. It was a good round," Whorton said. "I'm really happy with it. I'm really happy with how my team played. Ultimately it's up to the team, it's not just a me thing. Obviously there's some thing I could have worked on, could have done better, just some stupid decisions on the course, but overall I'm very happy with my round."

A highlight on the day was a 45-foot birdie putt Whorton made on hole No. 11.

"That was a big putt," Rippy said. "Dead center with a little speed, but it went down."

Conway shot a team score of 247 to lead Mount St. Mary (249) heading into the final day.

The Lady Wampus Cats won the 6A-Central team championship, led by sophomore Yinyoe Yang, who carded a 77.

Despite being in first place and winning the league title, Conway could have played better, Coach April Worley said.

Brooklyn Worley added an 82 for Conway, while Tori Worley shot 88.

"Today was a rough day for us," Worley said. "We didn't shoot as well as what we typically do. But tomorrow we just plan to come out and play better and end better.

"It's golf and it's a new day every time. Every time we step on the course is a new day."

Chloe Freville shot 80 to lead Mount St. Mary, while Lillie York fired 83 and Ana Belle Gutierrez 86.

Bentonville, which has played behind Rogers and Fayetteville most of the season, shot a team score of 259 to win the 6A-West Conference championship.

Luciana Suarez shot an 84 to lead Bentonville, while Grace Abbruzzese had an 86 and Chloe Comstock 89. The Lady Tigers were three strokes better than Fayetteville, which shot 262 and was led by Elizabeth Lim at 83.

"We've been pushing through the whole time," Bentonville Coach Lindsey Davis said. "We started out real slow, and we've just been working together with the top three. ... It's step by step and what counts is conference and state tournament. I think they played well together and I think they understood how hard and difficult it is when you get to these two days of play."

Caroline Hughes, Jonesboro (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Graham Thomas)



Charlie Whorton, Springdale Har-Ber (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Graham Thomas)



The Conway girls golf team won the 6A-Central Conference championship on Day 1 of the Class 6A girls golf tournament at Springdale Country Club. Pictured (from left) are Savannah Worley, Yinyoe Yang, Brooklyn Worley, Coach April Worley, Abbey Schrick (alternate), Janie Massey and Tori Worley. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Graham Thomas)



At Springdale Country Club

Par 72, 5,350 yards

First of two rounds

TEAM SCORES

Conway247

Mount St. Mary249

Bentonville259

Fayetteville262

Bentonville West269

Rogers270

Springdale Har-Ber270

Jonesboro273

Rogers Heritage275

Cabot306

Bryant318

Fort Smith Southside379

LR Central394

INDIVIDUAL SCORES

Caroline Hughes, Jonesboro76

Charlie Whorton, Springdale Har-Ber76

Yinyoe Yang, Conway77

Chloe Freville, Mount St. Mary80

Elizabeth Esteban, Cabot82

Brooklyn Worley, Conway82

Elizabeth Lim, Fayetteville83

Lillie York, Mount St. Mary83

Luciana Suarez, Bentonville84

Grace Abbruzzese, Bentonville86

Ana Belle Gutierrez, Mount St. Mary86

Elle Cozad, Bentonville West87

Ava Henshaw, Rogers Heritage87

Maria Ezzi, Mount St. Mary88

Anna Scudder, Rogers88

Beth Sego, Fayetteville88

Tori Worley, Conway88

Chloe Comstock, Bentonville89

Tatum Potts, Bentonville West89

Anna Claire Carter, Jonesboro90

Sam Deckert, Bryant90

Avery Allen, Rogers91

Drew Mizanin, Fayetteville91

Kate Scudder, Rogers91

Alexa Burkett, Springdale Har-Ber92

Madison Bell, Bentonville West93

Mackenzie Reeves, Rogers Heritage93

Olivia Council, Fayetteville93

Maggie Nickel, Rogers Heritage95

Elizabeth Scudder, Rogers96

Abbey Hendricks, Bentonville98

Aubrey Justus, Springdale98

Gabi Olivieri, Rogers99

Allison Williams, Springdale Har-Ber102

Audrey Jo, Little Rock Central103

Lillian Lyons, Fayetteville103

Lily Champlin, Cabot104

Adison Czuba, Bentonville105

Marlee Hagen, Jonesboro107

Kaitlyn Leonard, Bentonville West107

Roxy Crotts, Jonesboro108

Jane Massey, Conway108

Kennedy Yi, Bentonville West111

Kinley Little, Bryant112

Jude Abohammdan, Rogers Heritage113

Lindsey Crowder, Springdale Har-Ber114

Sallie Morris, Springdale Har-Ber114

Meredith Pierce, Fort Smith Southside114

Kennedy Griffin, Mount St. Mary116

Lola Watson, Bryant116

Callie Conrade, Cabot120

Peyton Yaffe, Fort Smith Southside122

Savannah Spradling, Cabot123

Audrey Ditta, Jonesboro125

Brea Green, Little Rock Southwest129

Tania Taylor, North Little Rock131

Addison Pilkington, Bryant133

Jules James, Bryant135

Allie Littlefield, North Little Rock135

Savannah Worley, Conway142

Elaina Haney, Fort Smith Southside143

Chaveli Gonzalez, Little Rock Central145

Anna Johnson, Little Rock Central146

Paz Tiedeman, Little Rock Central151

Grace Edwards, Little Rock Central166



