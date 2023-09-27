Retired Senators speak on leaving

There are 31 senators over 70 and, for some, departing the Senate might mean leaving a job they've spent decades trying to keep.

But those who have made the leap are happy to talk about its benefits.

For Patrick J. Leahy, 83, the Vermont Democrat, life after the Senate means speaking to college students, following the dirt road to the tree farm that has been in his family since high school, and looking out the window of his study in Burlington, Vermont, from which he can spy a research boat named after his wife, moored on Lake Champlain.

For Tom Harkin, 83, Democrat from landlocked Iowa, it didn't mean setting himself adrift so much as cruising the open ocean to far-off ports in Norway and Newfoundland as a crew member on a sailboat.

For California Democrat Barbara Boxer, 82, it's morning walks and speeches in Europe and meetings with her consulting clients and, yes, hits on CNN to talk politics. Hard to step away completely. She keeps active. Her Rancho Mirage, California, address recently got sawed off into a Republican's congressional district, so she also volunteers for the Democrat trying to unseat the incumbent.

"There is life after the Senate," says Boxer. "And it's good."

In January, the Senate -- from the Latin, "senex," meaning "old man" -- became the oldest it has ever been with a median age of 65. There are 31 senators over 70.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, who announced Sept. 13 he'd be joining the Formers club after his current term is up, suggested that a life of leisure is not necessarily appealing to someone who has grown accustomed to the halls of power. "Most of us have gone out and tried playing golf for a week," he told a biographer, "and it was like, 'OK, I'm gonna kill myself.'"

For each of the current formers who chatted about retirement with The Washington Post, there is a close contemporary who is still in the Senate. Leahy is virtually the same age as fellow Vermonter Bernie Sanders, who's yelling at CEOs about their billions at public hearings. Harkin served in Iowa alongside Charles E. Grassley, now 90, who just started a new term. Boxer served for decades opposite Dianne Feinstein, D-California, whose recent health problems and confused-sounding comments have led some people to wonder whether she's well past due to pass the baton.

To be clear, these retired senators aren't the ones pushing their non-retired colleagues to move on. At least, not to a reporter.

"It's such a personal decision," says Leahy.

"Each individual has to respond to his own mind and heart," says Harkin. "I will say, however...

"After a while, you got to say enough. Enough! I've been to enough openings and enough meetings with constituents on everything from agriculture to housing to health to God knows what -- yeah, that's part of the job! When you're 73, isn't it time to just kind of move on and let somebody else take over?"

That was his thought process back in 2013, when he retired, but it's also what critics of the American gerontocracy say today. Shouldn't somebody else take over? When the 76-year-old Romney announced last week that he wouldn't seek reelection in 2024, he called on President Joe Biden and Donald Trump to "stand aside" so a new generation could lead.

Boxer and Feinstein were once part of that new generation as the first two women to represent California in the Senate. Boxer says she stepped down at 75 even though she felt she was still at the top of her game, because she wanted to "open the door to other people who were chomping at the bit," she says, with a laugh. Kamala D. Harris succeeded her. Boxer said she speaks to people close to Feinstein every couple weeks. Recently, she's told them that Feinstein should call her loved ones and physicians and listen to their advice.

An elderly Senate can make a fragile balance of power even more fragile. In the spring, when Feinstein was absent with shingles, Senate Democrats were unable to move quickly on Supreme Court ethics reform without her crucial vote on the equally divided Judiciary Committee. When she returned to the Capitol in May assisted by a wheelchair, Democrats sounded relieved. The next week, she assured a reporter that she'd been in Washington all along, in an apparent memory lapse. In July, another Democratic senator told her to "just say 'aye'" when she began reading a statement during a committee vote.

In 2021, an asthma flare-up briefly put Leahy in the hospital hours after being sworn in to oversee Trump's second impeachment trial. It was a minor thing, really, he says, except as the Senate's president pro tempore he was also third in the presidential line of succession. Leahy was back at work by 7 a.m. the next day, he says. At the same time, there were other, more intangible forces tugging him toward retirement. That fall, he went back to the farm. He took walks in the woods with his wife, the leaves changing seasons.

"We realized it was getting harder and harder to close the door and head to the airport," he says.

The tree farm in Middlesex is where he really finds peace now. Hundreds of acres of maple and cedar, the closest human half a mile away. A barred owl alights on the back of a chair by the swimming pool. Born blind in one eye, Leahy takes photos - a hobby that only requires the other. At night, he looks up at the satellites and shooting stars dancing in the vaulted navy dome. "It's kind of the most restful place," he says.

Leahy insists, like the other senators, that his decision to retire didn't have to do with his age. He just wanted to come home.

Neither Feinstein nor GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell, lately in the news for freezing up in public appearances, have commented on what they hope to do after they leave the Senate. From Iowa, Harkin offers some reflections for his former colleagues to consider.

"I'd ask myself: Is this all there is to my life?"

And: "Am I really taking the time to enjoy a beautiful day, a nice sunset, a sail on the ocean? Am I taking the time to really appreciate the beauty of nature, and of life?"

And: "Is this it?"

And: "What am I missing out there?"