River Valley Pride celebration postponed to 2024; group originally planned events for October





FORT SMITH -- The River Valley is no longer having Pride Month this year, as the celebration previously scheduled for October has been postponed to next year.

According to the Library of Congress, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer Pride Month is celebrated each year in the month of June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan. The Stonewall Uprising was a six-day series of protests following a police raid at the Stonewall Inn bar in New York City and is cited as a tipping point for the gay liberation movement in the United States.

Jordan Ruud, president of the River Valley Equality Center, the sponsor of the local Pride celebration, said the heat in recent summers is why the event was moved from June to October originally. He didn't give a reason why the event was canceled in 2023 but said there are plans to celebrate pride in 2024.

"During Pride Week, we come together for events that speak to our true diversity, offering an array of things to do that appeal to both adults and children," the Equality Center's website states. "The LGBTQ community in the River Valley and our allies are as diverse as can be, yet we're all unified by our interest in equality."



