Sheriff’s office names new intern

The Jefferson County sheriff's office announced the appointment of Zaria Moore as a student intern in the agency's Public Relations and Marketing Section.

Moore is a junior majoring in business administration with a concentration in marketing at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, according to a news release.

Moore's responsibilities will include researching, assembling, writing, editing and producing materials related to the office's operations, programs and events.

"Her expertise and enthusiasm will be instrumental in enhancing the agency's communication efforts," according to the release.

Other duties will also include conducting in-depth research to support the sheriff office's communications initiatives, collaborating on content development and editing for various communication channels, spearheading publicity activities aimed at raising awareness for the sheriff's office's activities, services and programs. She will also be responsible for expanding communication resources through the use of technology and media.

"We are delighted to welcome Zaria Moore to JCSO," Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. said. "Her skills and dedication to the field of marketing, combined with her fresh perspective, will undoubtedly contribute to our agency's mission of serving and engaging with the community effectively. We look forward to witnessing her growth and accomplishments during her internship."

Jefferson County sheriff's office has maintained a longstanding partnership with UAPB through their Office of Career Services, resulting in hiring more than a dozen UAPB students. Students who began as interns with the sheriff's office have gone on to achieve career success.

"Miss Moore's internship represents an opportunity for her to gain valuable real-world experience while making a meaningful impact on the Jefferson County community. It is also an example of JCSO's commitment to investing in the next generation of leaders and fostering partnerships that benefit both our agency and educational institutions," Woods said.