Some comments hurting, not helping Hogs

It is a little hard to believe a true fan of any college football program would take to social media and criticize a player who, even with NIL, is still a college student.

A true fan is one who supports the team through highs and lows.

They might boo the visitors or even a coach but never the players.

In Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, our man Tom Murphy reported that Sam Pittman has had to be coach, role model and mentor for some of the players who received unnecessary transmissions on social media after the loss to a good BYU team.

Pittman has had his share of criticism the past two weeks, but he's the head coach. He's paid quite well to win football games.

Pittman is a tough guy. He was a NAIA All-American defensive end at Pittsburg State. He worked his way up the ranks as a coach from high schools to associate head coach at several colleges to head coach at Arkansas.

He paid his dues. Pittman has worked at 12 different colleges in the past 32 years.

He's also sensitive. He tried to make light of a message he got about his weight, but it apparently hurt his feelings enough to suspend his X (formerly Twitter) account.

No matter how many compliments or messages of encouragement a person gets, if they get a negative comment that's what they are going to dwell on. It's human nature.

If a fan wants to question a play or a penalty or anything on the field that has to do with football, that's fine, especially if they are buying tickets and donating money.

Whoever sends personal negative comments while hiding behind a telephone as a nameless, faceless person shouldn't matter, but it does.

What is really over the line is jumping on players who are trying their best.

No one jumps offsides or holds on purpose and the punter didn't intentionally shank a kick. A punter, who as Murphy pointed out, ranks 13th in the country out of at least 130 punters with an average of 44.7 yards per game.

Fletcher will turn 21 years old in 12 days and he's thousands of miles away from his home, Melbourne, Australia, with no family to support him emotionally. He does have a brother who is a junior at Cincinnati, where he is the Bearcats' punter.

Both brothers are on the Ray Guy Award watch list, an award that goes to the nation's best punter.

Pittman quickly realized Max Fletcher was "lower than low' last week and he and the Razorbacks rallied around him.

Against LSU, Fletcher had to punt just once and he boomed a 53-yarder. He wasn't motivated by the criticism but by Pittman and his teammates.

It seems logical that Pittman would suspend his social media because it was a distraction from football, but maybe that was the idea behind the criticism.

And let's get this out of the way. If the Razorbacks lose the rest of their games -- which they won't -- next year's coach will be Sam Pittman.

He's earned it after taking over a program that had one 1-23 in SEC play the three seasons before Pittman was hired.

Pittman is 10-16 in SEC play and while that may not sound great, he's competing against some of the absolute best programs in America and he's been playing catchup since the day he arrived on campus.

The suggestion here is after practice today call the team together and suspend their social media for the remainder of the season and focus on one thing, football.

It is highly possible the people passing out the criticism are doing it to hurt the Hogs, hurt recruiting (and don't think other coaches won't point out those messages during recruiting) and hurt people.