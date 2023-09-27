GOLF

UCA's Holmes shares lead at Red Sky

Central Arkansas junior Madison Holmes vaulted into a tie for first place individually after Tuesday's second round of the Golfweek Red Sky Classic at Vail, Colo.

The junior from Paragould a 2-under 70 with four birdies Tuesday, moving up nine places in the standings, tied with New Mexico State's Alison Gastelum entering today's final round. The Bears (+26) are in eighth place among 16 teams in the team standing.

Arkansas State (+25) tied for sixth with Kennesaw State for sixth. Pepperdine leads at 3-under 573. Olivia Coit paces the Red Wolves with a 36-hole total of 1-over par 145 (72-73) and is tied for 12th individually.

Reddies set mark, finish 2nd

Henderson State's men's team shot a 24-under 840 and set a new program record for the lowest team score recorded across three rounds on a par-72 course, finishing second at the MSSU Fall Invitational in second place after shooting 10-under 278 on the final 18 holes Tuesday at Monkey Island, Okla.

Oklahoma Christian (828) won the event.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services