Third suspect arrested in Hot Springs perfume heist

HOT SPRINGS -- The last of three suspects who police say stole over $3,000 worth of perfumes and cologne from a cosmetics store in December and were tracked by GPS was arrested on a felony theft warrant Monday morning.

Dametria Lashay Johnson, 33, of Little Rock, was taken into custody around 11:15 a.m. on one count of theft of property over $5,000, punishable by up to 10 years in prison. She was later released on a $3,500 bond and is set to appear Dec. 5 in Garland County District Court.

Jewellali Larrie Young, 26, of Little Rock, was arrested on Feb. 28 on the same charge and has a hearing set for Oct. 17 in district court. Mercedes Ayshia Harris, 31, also of Little Rock, was arrested on the same charge May 11 and is set to appear Oct. 5 in district court.

According to a probable cause affidavit, on Dec. 1, shortly after 11 a.m., employees of Ulta Beauty, 231 Cornerstone Blvd. in Hot Springs, reported a theft of multiple bottles of perfume and cologne by three women who had entered the store a short time earlier.

All three were carrying dark totes and walked over to the men's fragrance section and began grabbing fragrances off the shelves and concealing them in their totes.

The incident lasted about two minutes, and then the three women exited the store, walking past all points of sale, without paying for the merchandise. The store manager noted they got into a gray Chevrolet Malibu and drove away, last seen headed north on Central Avenue.

It was noted 33 various fragrances, with a total value of $3,176, were taken along with a 3SI security tracker, valued at $2,000, that was hidden inside one of the boxes. The total loss to the store was $5,176.

The GPS tracker was pinged leaving Hot Springs and going into Little Rock. The information was relayed to Little Rock police who later located the vehicle on Baseline Road in Little Rock occupied by three women who matched the descriptions of the ones in the store, identified as Johnson, Young and Harris, police said.

The women were later released, but the vehicle was held for Hot Springs police to collect. It was brought back to Hot Springs and a search warrant was obtained. All the merchandise and the tracker were recovered inside.

Upon comparing the store's security video footage with the suspects detained, Hot Springs police Detective Matthew Cheatham identified all three as the actors in the theft, and warrants were issued, police said.

According to court records, Johnson has a felony theft charge pending in Pulaski County and was previously convicted in 2014 in Faulkner County of fraudulent use of a credit card, financial identity fraud and three counts of theft by receiving of a credit card and sentenced to six years in prison, but was later paroled.