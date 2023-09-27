Travelers win, play for TL title tonight

The Arkansas Travelers will play for their first Texas League championship since 2008 tonight in Amarillo, Texas.

Shortstop Leo Rivas hit a leadoff home run to left field in the top of the ninth inning and the Travelers defeated the Amarillo Sod Poodles 6-5 in Game 2 of the Texas League Championship Series at Hodgetown Stadium.

The third and deciding game will be tonight at 7:05 Central.

Reliever Prelander Berroa set the Sod Poodles down in order to secure the win, striking out Tim Tawa to the end the game.

Amarillo tied the game at 5-5 in the bottom of the eighth on a solo home run by Seth Beer.

After falling behind 1-0 in the first inning on a solo home run by Amarillo's Camden Duzenack, the Traveler rallied to take a 5-1 advantage.

Arkansas took a 2-1 lead after solo home runs by Tyler Locklear in the fourth and Alberto Rodriguez in the fourth. The margin grew to 4-1 in the fifth inning when Robert Perez Jr. drove in Rivas and Jonatan Clase with a single to center. Later in the inning, Rodriguez scored on a balk by Amarillo's Raffi Vizcaino.

The Sod Poodles' rally began in the bottom of the fifth with Juan Centeno's solo home run. Later in the inning Jancarlos Cintron scored on Tawa's groundout, cutting the margin to 5-3.

Tawa's RBI single scored Cintron made it 5-4 in the seventh before the home runs by Beer and Rivas.

Travs starter Blas Castano worked 4 innings, allowing 3 earned runs on 4 hits with 2 walks and 3 strikeouts. Berroa was the fourth Travs reliever, giving up 1 run on 1 hit -- Beer's home run in the eighth -- and 2 strikeouts.

A win tonight would give the Travelers the ninth Texas League championship in franchise history. The Travs won titles in 1966, 1971, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1989, 2001 and 2008. Amarillo has won three titles (1961, 1976 and 2019).