UNDER THE RADAR: Pine Bluff’s Jonathan Goins Jr.

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Pine Bluff’s Jonathan Goins Jr..

Class: 2024

Position: Safety/Nickel

Size: 6-2, 210 pounds

GPA: 3.36

Stats: In 5 games, he has 25 tackles, 21 unassisted, 1 sack, 6 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, 2 force fumbles, 1 fumble recovery and 2 defensive touchdowns.

Offer: Jackson State

Interest: Tulsa and Air Force

Coach Micheal Williams:

“Very smart, runs well and packs a punch when he tackles. He is the leader of the defense. He currently leads the team in tackles through five games.”