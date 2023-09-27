Vacancy is declared in JP district

The Pulaski County Quorum Court voted unanimously to declare a vacancy for District 10 on Tuesday after the position was open for the last 15 months.

A resolution will be provided to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to appoint a new justice of the peace to represent the district, which extends from North Little Rock to eastern Pulaski County.

Kristina Gulley had previously served the district until she was disqualified for two misdemeanor hot check violations found on her record from more than 21 years ago.

An effort by officials to declare the District 10 seat vacant in January failed to pass.

Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Chip Welch formally removed Gulley from the quorum court on Sept. 15 but declined to force her to reimburse the county the $28,039 she was paid before being disqualified from serving.

Welch said he would not order Gulley, 54, to pay the money back because there is no evidence or accusation that she had defrauded the county.

Gulley said she went to the Arkansas Crime Information Center after she was disqualified last year and found that she did not have a hot check conviction or any other infamous crime on her record, as it had been previously expunged and sealed.

During her appeal to the Arkansas Supreme Court, Gulley's attorney Matt Campbell submitted a copy of her notarized Arkansas State Police background check before her hearing on Sept. 12.

If this new evidence of a clear background check had surfaced within 30 days after Judge Welch's ruling in her eligibility case, Gulley said, the outcome may have been different.

"Although I do not agree with the judge's ruling in my eligibility case, I understand as a judge he had to follow law," she said. "In my opinion, Article 5, Section 9 in the Arkansas Constitution to have a petty misdemeanor hot check categorized as an infamous crime is unconstitutional and needs to be changed."

Gulley recognized her colleagues on the quorum court and respected their decision.

"They all have been very supportive toward me and District 10 through this entire ordeal," she said. "District 10 and I appreciate their support."

Gulley expressed her disappointment with members of the Jacksonville National Association for the Advancement of Colored People who originally filed the complaint against her.

"For members of an organization that claims to fight against injustice toward minorities to create an injustice toward a majority Black Democratic district ... District 10 was disenfranchised because of dirty politics and individuals seeking their own personal power. It had nothing to do with protecting the Black vote and helping the unincorporated communities," she said.

Gulley noted that 60% of voters in District 10 voted for her, but their voice was not able to be heard, she said, due to "dirty politics and public corruption."

"Whoever Gov. Sanders appoints is not the voice of the people," she concluded. "I am that person. Just because I'm no longer a justice of the peace doesn't mean I have to stop working and fighting for District 10 ... I believe the entire state of Arkansas knows by now, I will continue to do that."