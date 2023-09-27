VIDEO: Pittman previews Southwest Classic against Texas A&M

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
VIDEO: Pittman previews Southwest Classic against Texas A&MToday at 2:25 p.m.
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman reacts on the sideline during a replay review of wide receiver Tyrone Broden’s (not pictured) touchdown reception, Saturday, Sept, 23, 2023, during the second quarter of the Razorbacks’ game against LSU at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery....(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT