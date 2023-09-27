Watson Chapel High School recently named the 2023 Homecoming Queen nominees. They are bottom row: Asia Bennett (left) Deborah Jones, Janique Henderson, Zemmearija Ussery, Kameiriah Canada, Daziah Johnson, Taniah Logan; top row: Talisha Smith (left) Norleshia Celestine, Raven Greenwade, LaCandyce Lee, Aamori Urquhart, Kennedy Covington, and Tamia Beard. Their academics, contributions to their Wildcat community, votes by their peers and all-around character led to these students being chosen for the Homecoming Court. The assembly will be held Friday in the high school gym. The Homecoming Queen will be crowned on the high school football field at 6 p.m. before the homecoming game, according to a spokesman. (Special to The Commercial)

Print Headline: Welcome the nominees for Watson Chapel Queen

