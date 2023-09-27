WILSON -- To get to Wilson, visitors must pass through a sea of Mississippi County cotton fields, dodging the random tractor on the...
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Wilson is city returned to gloryFormer company town enjoying a new, yet old way of living by Cristina LaRue | Today at 2:01 a.m.
Karis Mengarelli, bakery chef at Wilson Gardens, removes freshly-baked sourdough bread from the oven in the kitchen at The Grange at Wilson Gardens in Wilson on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Colin Murphey)
Print Headline: Wilson is city returned to glory
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT