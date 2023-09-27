Woman stabbed, neighbor arrested LR man arrested in sex-crimes case

Woman stabbed, neighbor arrested

Little Rock police on Friday arrested a man accused of stabbing a neighbor multiple times as she was trying to get into her apartment.

Officers were dispatched around 5 p.m. to the Summit at Geyer Springs apartments at 5201 Geyer Springs Road in response to a report of a stabbing, according to a police report.

Police found a woman who had been stabbed multiple times, and she said it was her neighbor, 47-year-old Floyd Thomas, who she said was in his apartment, who had attacked her, the report says. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Officers did not locate Thomas in his apartment, but found him at a Little Rock hospital, where he was arrested.

Thomas, who faces a first-degree battery charge, was being held in the Pulaski County jail on Tuesday evening in lieu of $15,000 bond, according to an online inmate roster.

LR man arrested in sex-crimes case

Little Rock police on Tuesday morning arrested a man on multiple sex crime charges after police say he abused multiple female victims for more than 20 years.

Officers arrested Billy Johns, 75, around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at 1901 Park Lane on a warrant, an arrest report states.

Johns sexually abused the victims from November 1999 until about June 2021, the report states. He faces two counts each of rape, second-degree sexual assault and sexual indecency with a child. All are felony counts.

Johns was held in the Pulaski County jail Tuesday evening with no bail amount listed, an online inmate roster showed.