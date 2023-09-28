The nation in brief: 52 arrested in Philadelphia pillaging

52 arrested in Philadelphia pillaging

PHILADELPHIA -- Dozens of people faced criminal charges Wednesday after a night of social media-fueled mayhem in which groups of thieves, apparently working together, smashed their way into stores in several areas of Philadelphia, stuffing plastic bags with merchandise and fleeing, authorities said.

Police said they made at least 52 arrests. Burglary, theft and other counts have been filed so far against at least 30 people, all but three of them adults, according to Jane Roh, spokesperson for the Philadelphia district attorney's office.

The flash mob-style ransacking Tuesday night at dozens of stores including Foot Locker, Lululemon and Apple came after a peaceful protest over a judge's decision to dismiss murder and other charges against a Philadelphia police officer who shot and killed a driver, Eddie Irizarry, through a rolled-up window.

Those doing the ransacking were not affiliated with the protest, Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford said at a news conference, calling the group "a bunch of criminal opportunists."

Israel joins U.S. Visa Waiver Program

The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it will allow Israeli travelers to come to the United States without a visa, a coveted status that was granted in exchange for the Israeli government dropping long-standing travel restrictions on Palestinian Americans and other Americans of Arab and Muslim descent.

Israel's entry into the Visa Waiver Program has been a top priority for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his predecessor, Naftali Bennett. The country had never been granted access because it refused entry to many Palestinian Americans at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, forcing them to fly to Jordan and then travel overland into the West Bank.

The Biden administration sought to end that treatment, and it also viewed an agreement on visas as a test case for a much bigger effort to broker a deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia that could be a landmark moment in the geopolitics of the Middle East. In July, Israel agreed to open Ben Gurion Airport to all Americans regardless of their origin in a bid to prove it is committed to its side of the deal.

Law to ban gender-affirming care blocked

HELENA, Mont. -- A Montana law banning gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors is temporarily blocked, a state judge ruled Wednesday, just four days before it was to take effect.

Legislative debate over Montana's bill drew national attention this spring after Republicans punished Democratic Rep. Zooey Zephyr -- the first transgender woman elected to the state's Legislature -- for admonishing lawmakers who supported the bill.

District Court Judge Jason Marks agreed with transgender youth, their families and health care providers that the law passed by the 2023 Montana Legislature is likely unconstitutional and would harm the mental and physical health of minors with gender dysphoria, rather than protect them from experimental treatments, as supporters said it would.

The judge noted the same Republican-controlled legislature passed a law saying patients, including minors, have a right to receive treatment with experimental drugs -- as long as it's recommended by a health care provider and they give consent.

Marks said he could only conclude the Legislature's stated intent in passing the law was "disingenuous" and it seemed more likely its purpose is to "ban an outcome deemed undesirable by the Montana Legislature, veiled as protection for minors."

Judge in Trump case refuses to recuse

WASHINGTON -- U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan said Wednesday she won't recuse herself from Donald Trump's 2020 election interference case in Washington, rejecting the former president's claims that her past comments raise doubts about whether she can be fair.

Chutkan, who was nominated to the bench by President Barack Obama and was randomly assigned to Trump's case, said in her written decision that she sees no reason to step aside. The case, scheduled for trial in March, accuses the Republican of illegally scheming to overturn his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

There's a high bar for recusal, and legal experts had widely considered Trump's request to be a long shot aimed at undermining the legitimacy of the case publicly that could only sour the relationship between the judge and the defense in court.

Lawyers for Trump did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

In seeking Chutkan's recusal, defense lawyers cited statements she had made in two sentencing hearings of participants in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol in which they said she had appeared to suggest that Trump deserved to be prosecuted and held accountable. They said the comments suggested a bias against him that could taint the proceedings.

But Chutkan vigorously objected to the those characterizations of her comments.



