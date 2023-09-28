A-State unveils Promise Plus need-based scholarship for Arkansans

Beginning next fall, Arkansas State University will cover tuition and mandatory fees -- and offer a housing stipend -- for Arkansans who are first-year, first-time college students from families with adjusted gross incomes of $70,000 or less, the university announced Wednesday.

The assistance is provided through the A-State Promise Plus last-dollar scholarship program at the state's second-largest university.

Students must meet the university's admittance standards and be accepted, and they must fill out all necessary forms for state and federal money for which they qualify, such as Pell grants and Arkansas Challenge/Lottery scholarships. Those students must also maintain a minimum grade-point average of 2.5. If all of those qualifications are met, A-State will cover the rest of what those students owe for tuition and mandatory fees.

A-State says the housing stipend makes its program unique among the state's colleges and universities, several of which have recently announced similar plans to make college more affordable. Qualifying freshmen, who are required to live on-campus, will receive $2,500 toward housing costs. Students who keep the Promise Plus scholarship through subsequent years will receive $4,500 annually for on-campus housing.

"We heard from a lot of students about the rising cost of housing, so we wanted to help with that," said Chancellor Todd Shields. The cost of college is a "substantial barrier" to Arkansans, and A-State has a long history of educating first-generation -- half of A-State's current students are first-generation -- and "underserved" students.

A-State administrators don't know exactly how many future students will participate in Promise Plus, but under 10 simulations using various models, "we have enough beds, facilities, faculty and staff" to accommodate as many as 1,500 more students in a freshman class, which would be the highest end of those simulations, Shields said.

The average annual household income for a family of four in Arkansas is $53,000, and A-State's research indicates that as many as 80% of Arkansas households would qualify for the under-$70,000-annual-income measure.

A-State raised tuition and mandatory fees 4% for the 2023-24 academic year, from $9,310 to $9,680.

Between the 2008-09 and 2018-19 school years, undergraduate tuition alone rose from an average of $17,045 to $24,623 nationally, according to the Georgetown University Center's analysis of data from the U.S. Department of Education, and a recent Gallup poll found that 46% of parents said they would prefer their child seek a different credential than a bachelor's degree. College attendance nationwide dropped 16% from the fall of 2010 to last year.

Promise Plus is A-State's "commitment to the people of Arkansas and meeting them where they are," said Provost Calvin White Jr. Tuition is "ever increasing," but now Arkansans "like me -- first-generation college students -- can come here, succeed, and leave without debt," or at least substantially less debt than they would incur without such a promise program.

"It's huge and important, but it's also just the right thing to do," White added. While A-State has traditionally recruited the Delta strongly, and that will continue, Promise Plus will help attract Arkansans from all over the state, as "we are not forfeiting any territory in the state" to other colleges and universities.

Harold Copenhaver, mayor of Jonesboro and an A-State alumnus, called Promise Plus "amazing" and "wonderful."

It will provide an opportunity for growth and a brighter future for many individuals while opening doors for families, he said. It will also encourage more individuals to move to Jonesboro, and when "Arkansas State grows, Jonesboro grows."

A-State's success is Northeast Arkansas' success, echoed Jerry Morgan, chairman of the ASU System board of trustees. More students will lead to more faculty, which means more people patronizing businesses in Northeast Arkansas, and A-State is also recruiting potential Jonesboro/Northeast Arkansas residents.

Reducing the college debt of students through Promise Plus is also paramount, said Morgan, a graduate of A-State who was a first-generation college student. These graduates can purchase homes sooner and/or become entrepreneurs.

"The best way to start a career is without debt," and Promise Plus "will open doors that have been closed to too many for too long," concurred Shields. Promise Plus will be an addition to A-State's merit-based scholarships, not a replacement for them, and the university will fund Promise Plus by using funds that had previously been scattered across various purposes and instead "funnel them into this one specific" scholarship, he said.

A-State has set a new high for fall enrollment, with 14,903 students, surpassing the previous high of 14,144 in the fall of 2017. Last fall, A-State reported a 2.4% increase, at 14,109 students -- the second-highest figure in the university's records -- compared with fall 2021's estimate of 13,772.

Overall, the class of first-time students is up 20% compared with 2022, according to the university. The number of students living on campus is 2,933, the highest occupancy with University Housing in the post-pandemic period.

However, A-State is not merely growing enrollment, but also student support services so that students thrive at the university, White said. "There's a major difference between thriving and surviving."

"We are committed to retaining students, not only enrolling them," he said. "That is not the game we're playing, because we have a responsibility to them."

With the state's first public College of Veterinary Medicine on track to open in a couple of years, A-State will become the only campus in Arkansas to host both a medical school and a veterinary school, a biosciences institute, an international campus, and the state's largest graduate school, White said. With those offerings, as well as generous scholarships like Promise Plus, White said he could see enrollment at A-State approaching 19,000 in the next three to five years.

In addition to attracting more students, Promise Plus may also keep students on campus who may have departed before completing a degree in order to work, Shields said. Because of the state's low unemployment rate and high need for workers, companies often hire students before they've completed a degree, but "that glass ceiling hits later."

At age 28 or 30, that student realizes they can't advance any further in their company because of the lack of a college degree, and "we've been working with local industry on ways [students] can work while staying in school," he said. "Industry has been great, because they have to think long term, too; they need future managers," etc., and those individuals need higher education.