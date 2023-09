Alma players take the field, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, before the first quarter of the Battle of the Bone against Van Buren at Blakemore Field in Van Buren. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

ALMA -- Zach Millsap knew that all Alma needed was a little confidence. "Confidence Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: Airedales riding high on streak

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content