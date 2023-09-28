The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Sept. 28, 2023

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CV-22-312. Eric Sharbino v. Jennifer Graham, from Sharp County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Brown, JJ., agree.

CV-23-88. Ashley Wagner v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CR-22-749. Gabriel Emmanuel Walton v. State of Arkansas, from Craighead County Circuit Court, Western District. Affirmed. Gladwin and Murphy, JJ., agree.

CV-22-437. Todd Armstrong v. Hayley Keeton, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Seventeenth Division. Affirmed. Gladwin and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CV-22-195. City of Batesville v. Independence County, from Independence County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Hixson, JJ., agree.

CV-22-337. Travis Scherling v. Jessica Scherling, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed in part; remanded in part. Virden and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CR-22-377. Michael Davis v. State of Arkansas, from Lonoke County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson, J., agrees. Hixson, J., concurs.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CR-22-771. Frank G. Griffith v. State of Arkansas, from Greene County Circuit Court. Affirmed; remanded to correct sentencing order. Harrison, C.J., and Brown, J., agree.

CR-22-772. Frank G. Griffith v. State of Arkansas, from Greene County Circuit Court. Affirmed; remanded to correct sentencing order. Harrison, C.J., and Brown, J., agree.

CV-22-210. Kristin Kitchens v. City of Fort Smith and Sherri Gard, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed on direct appeal; affirmed on cross-appeal. Gruber and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CR-23-60. Alton Young v. State of Arkansas, from Craighead County Circuit Court, Western District. Affirmed; remanded to correct sentencing order. Abramson and Virden, JJ., agree.

CR-23-61. Alton Young v. State of Arkansas, from Craighead County Circuit Court, Western District. Affirmed; remanded to correct sentencing order. Abramson and Virden, JJ., agree.

E-22-344. Christopher Hill v. Director, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed in part; remanded in part. Abramson and Virden, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CR-23-37. Gyeon Porter v. State of Arkansas, from Craighead County Circuit Court, Western District. Affirmed. Gladwin and Gruber, JJ., agree.

CR-23-38. Gyeon Porter v. State of Arkansas, from Craighead County Circuit Court, Western District. Affirmed; remanded to correct the sentencing order. Gladwin and Gruber, JJ., agree.

CV-21-222. Camp Nine Co., Inc. v. Firehunt, Inc., from Desha County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Thyer, J., agrees. Harrison, C.J., concurs.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CR-22-775. Sean Woodruff v. State of Arkansas, from Arkansas County Circuit Court, Southern District. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Klappenbach, J., agree.

CV-23-149. Anna Brown v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Klappenbach, J., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CV-23-96. Juli Littleton and Ricky Littleton v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed. Thyer and Wood, JJ., agree.

JUDGE CINDY GRACE THYER

CR-22-765. Roy Ugartechea v. State of Arkansas, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Barrett and Wood, JJ., agree.

CR-22-768. Roy Ugartechea v. State of Arkansas, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Barrett and Wood, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WENDY SCHOLTENS WOOD

CV-22-509. Lisa Shellito v. Timothy Hurley, from Garland County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Barrett and Thyer, JJ., agree.

CV-22-581. Teddy J. Berry and Antoinette Garcia Berry v. Frank Slack and Juanita Slack, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixth Division. Affirmed in part; reversed and remanded in part. Barrett and Thyer, JJ., agree.