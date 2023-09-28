Arkansas Senator Jimmy Hickey Jr. asks Legislative Audit to investigate lectern purchase

State Sen. Jimmy Hickey Jr., R-Texarkana, has asked the Legislative Audit office to investigate the state’s purchase of a $19,000 lectern.

The lectern has been at the center of controversy and speculation after attorney and blogger Matt Campbell discovered the purchase through a Freedom of Information Act public records request.

On Sept. 15, Campbell posted a photo on X, formerly known as Twitter, of an $18,475 invoice from Beckett Events LLC, an events management firm based in Arlington, Va. The invoice that was dated June 8 also showed a 3% credit processing fee of $554.25 for a 39-inch custom Falcon Podium. It also had a notation that read “To be reimbursed."

Payment for the lectern was reimbursed to the state by the Republican Party of Arkansas, Seth Mays, executive director of the Republican Party of Arkansas has said.

Current state procurement laws only apply to state agencies and departments, a spokesman for the Arkansas Attorney Generals’ Office said Wednesday. It specifically exempts the state’s constitutional officers from having to follow procurement laws.

Hickey said there are unanswered questions that legislative auditors should investigate.

He sent a letter dated Wednesday to Legislative Joint Auditing Committee Chairs Sen. David Wallace and Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, requesting a review of the matter.

[DOCUMENT: Read Hickey's letter]

Wallace and Gazaway said earlier this week that they have received several inquiries about the lecturn purchase, but they have not released details.

“I know that the only way to get to the bottom of this is to, as you know, to have Arkansas Legislative Audit, you know, who is, as you know, a fact-finding, non-partisan group that works for the Legislature to go in and do a written detailed report that everybody can look at and we can all just have the facts,” Hickey said in an interview Thursday.



