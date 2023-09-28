Arkansas soccer extends winning streak at Mizzou

The seventh-ranked Arkansas soccer team won its fifth consecutive match with a 1-0 shutout at Missouri on Thursday.

A penalty kick goal in the 13th minute from Ava Tankersley was all Arkansas (8-2-1, 4-0 SEC) needed to escape Missouri (5-4-2, 1-3) with three points. The penalty was enforced after Kiley Dulaney’s cross deflected off a Missouri defender’s outstretched arm inside the 18-yard box.

Tankersley, playing in her home state, buried her attempt into the lower left corner of the goal for her second score of the season. Arkansas has converted on all three of its penalty kicks. Goalkeeper Sierra Cota-Yarde scored twice on penalty kicks earlier in the season.

Freshman goalkeeper Phoebe Carver made her third consecutive start and earned her third shutout. She has been filling in for Cota-Yarde, who was excused to play for the Portuguese national team.

Carver was not tested much as the Tigers registered two shots on frame. Arkansas outshout Mizzou 7-1 in the first half and 13-7 for the game.

The Razorbacks held possession in the attacking third for the majority of the match. They doubled the Tigers’ four corner attempts.

Arkansas has not lost since Sept. 7 at ninth-ranked Clemson. The Razorbacks are scheduled to host Georgia next Thursday.