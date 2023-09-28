Azerbaijan arrests former enclave leader

YEREVAN, Armenia -- Azerbaijan said it arrested the former head of Nagorno-Karabakh's separatist government as he tried to cross into Armenia on Wednesday along with tens of thousands of others who have fled following Azerbaijan's 24-hour blitz last week to reclaim control of the enclave.

The arrest of Ruben Vardanyan was announced by Azerbaijan's border guard service. It appears to reflect Azerbaijan's intention to quickly and forcefully enforce its grip on the region after the military offensive that has prompted a rapid exodus of ethnic Armenians.

Vardanyan -- a billionaire businessman who made his fortune in Russia, where he owned a major investment bank -- moved to Nagorno-Karabakh in 2022 and served as the head the regional government for several months before stepping down earlier this year.

The border guard service said Vardanyan was escorted to Azerbaijan's capital, Baku, and handed over to "relevant state bodies" that will decide his fate. It posted a picture of Vardanyan held by two border guards next to a helicopter.

Also Wednesday, Azerbaijan's Health Ministry said a total of 192 Azerbaijani troops were killed and 511 wounded during the offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh. One Azeri civilian also died in the hostilities, the ministry said.

Nagorno-Karabakh officials said earlier that at least 200 people on their side, including 10 civilians, were killed and over 400 were wounded in the fighting.

The 24-hour Azerbaijani blitz involving heavy artillery, rocket launchers and drones forced the separatist authorities to agree to lay down weapons and sit down for talks on Nagorno-Karabakh's "reintegration" into Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan and separatist officials have since held two rounds of talks, but no details have been made available and the prospects of "reintegration" of Nagorno-Karabakh's ethnic Armenian population into the mostly Muslim country have remained unclear.

Despite Azerbaijan's promises to respect the rights of the region's residents, they have rushed to flee the region en masse fearing reprisals.

More than 53,000 people, or about 45% of Nagorno-Karabakh's population of 120,000, had left the region for Armenia as of nightfall Wednesday, according to Armenian authorities.

Stepanakert, the region's capital, looked deserted Wednesday as remaining residents who don't have their own vehicles to leave the city gathered in the center, waiting for buses promised by the authorities. A horse and a donkey, apparently left behind by former owners, could be seen slowly walking together along an empty street.

Hours-long traffic jams were reported on Tuesday on the road out of Nagorno-Karabakh as residents hurried to leave, fearing Azerbaijan could shut the only road leading to Armenia.

An explosion Monday at a gas station near Stepanakert, where people were queuing to fuel up their cars before leaving for Armenia, killed at least 68 people, said Nagorno-Karabakh's human rights ombudsman, Gegham Stepanyan. An additional 290 were injured, and a total of 105 were considered missing as of Tuesday evening, he said.

The blast exacerbated already dire fuel shortages.

Tatev Mirzoyan, a 27-year-old resident of Stepanakert who arrived in the Armenian city of Goris with her family after a 28-hour drive, said they used fuel they had stashed for emergency purposes.

"We were seven in one little car," she said. "That was a horrible journey, as people are in panic and nervous."

Mirzoyan said she and her family are planning to stay with her sister who lives in Yerevan, Armenia's capital, adding that she doesn't want to think about the future for now.

Some of her relatives are still searching for fuel to leave Nagorno-Karabakh, she said. "My cousin is still under siege in Martuni, she is waiting to be taken out to Stepanakert, and after that figure out what to do next."

Azerbaijan's swift onslaught followed a nine-month blockade of the road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia. Armenia charged that the closure denied basic food and fuel supplies to Nagorno-Karabakh's residents, while Azerbaijan countered by alleging that the Armenian government was using the road for mineral extraction and illicit weapons shipments to the region's separatist forces.

Information for this article was contributed by Gaiane Yenokian, Siranush Sargsyan and Aida Sultanova of The Associated Press.

FILE - Ruben Vardanyan, the State Minister of Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Artsakh leads a cabinet meeting in Stepanakert, the capital of the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Artsakh, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Azerbaijan says Wednesday, Sept. 27 it has detained Vardanyan, the former head of Nagorno-Karabakh's separatist government, as he tried to cross into Armenia following Azerbaijan's 24-hour blitz last week to reclaim control of the enclave. (Edgar Harutyunyan/PAN Photo via AP, File)



Wounded ethnic Armenian man named Sasha, 84 years-old, from Stepanakert, Nagorno-Karabakh is helped by volunteers walk as he arrives in Armenia's Goris in Syunik region, Armenia, on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. Some 42,500 people, or about 35% of Nagorno-Karabakh's ethnic Armenian population, has left for neighboring Armenia as of Wednesday morning, according to Armenian authorities. Hours-long traffic jams were reported on Tuesday on the road linking Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia. (AP Photo/Vasily Krestyaninov)



In this photo released by Azerbaijan's border guard service on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, Azerbaijan's border guard officers pose with detained Ruben Vardanyan, center, in Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan says it has detained the former head of Nagorno-Karabakh's separatist government as he tried to cross into Armenia following Azerbaijan's 24-hour blitz last week to reclaim control of the enclave. The arrest of Ruben Vardanyan was announced by Azerbaijan's border guard service. (Azerbaijan's border guard service via AP)



An ethnic Armenian woman from Nagorno-Karabakh sits inside an old Soviet style car as she arrives in Armenia's Goris in Syunik region, Armenia, on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. Some 42,500 people, or about 35% of Nagorno-Karabakh's ethnic Armenian population, had left for neighboring Armenia as of Wednesday morning, according to Armenian authorities. Hours-long traffic jams were reported on Tuesday on the road linking Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia. (AP Photo/Vasily Krestyaninov)



FILE - A convoy of cars with ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh move to Goris in Syunik region, Armenia, Sept. 26, 2023. Thousands of Nagorno-Karabakh residents are fleeing their homes after Azerbaijan's swift military operation to reclaim control of the breakaway region after a three-decade separatist conflict. (Stepan Poghosyan, Photolure photo via AP, File)



FILE - A convoy of cars of ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh move to Kornidzor in Syunik region, Armenia, Sept. 26, 2023. Thousands of Nagorno-Karabakh residents are fleeing their homes after Azerbaijan's swift military operation to reclaim control of the breakaway region after a three-decade separatist conflict. (AP Photo/Vasily Krestyaninov, File)



FILE - Ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh arrive in Kornidzor, Syunik region, Armenia, Sept. 26, 2023. Thousands of Nagorno-Karabakh residents are fleeing their homes after Azerbaijan's swift military operation to reclaim control of the breakaway region after a three-decade separatist conflict. (Stepan Poghosyan/PHOTOLURE Photo via AP, File)



An Ethnic Armenian man who was injured during an explosion at a crowded gas station in Stepanakert, the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh, is helped to get in the National Burn Medical Center in Yerevan, Armenia, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. Thousands of Armenians have streamed out of Nagorno-Karabakh after the Azerbaijani military reclaimed full control of the breakaway region last week. (Hayk Baghdasaryan/PHOTOLURE Photo via AP)

