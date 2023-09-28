Barricade Boys perform Broadway numbers at UCA

MUSIC

The Barricade Boys, a musical theater group from the United Kingdom, perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Reynolds Performance Hall at the University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. For their "West End Party," the four singers -- Scott Garnham, Simon Schofield, Kieran Brown and Craig Mather -- perform numbers from "Mamma Mia!" "Wicked," "Billy Elliot," "The Book of Mormon," "The Sound of Music," "Phantom of the Opera," "Jersey Boys" and "Les Miserables," plus the music of Billy Joel, Elton John and Queen. Tickets are $30-$50, $10 for children and students. Call (501) 450-3265 or (866) 810-0012 or visit uca.edu/reynolds.

'The King Lives'

Kraig Parker is taking his Elvis tribute, "The King Lives," 7 p.m. Saturday, to the First Financial Music Hall, 101 E. Locust St. in El Dorado's Murphy Arts District. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25-$55. Call (870) 444-3007 or visit eldomad.com. Emcee will be Elvis Presley's former tour producer, Charles Stone, who is offering a meet-and-greet before the show that includes a chance to ask questions and take photos. Tickets are an additional $20 and you must also hold a concert ticket to participate.

THEATER

Rounding out 'Sweeney Todd'

Actors Theatre of Little Rock stages "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" (music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by Hugh Wheeler), in the round in an "immersive" production ("some audience members even having the opportunity to join the action," according to a news release), 7:30 p.m. today-Sunday and Wednesday-Oct. 8 at Quapaw Quarter United Methodist Church, 1601 Louisiana St., Little Rock.

Gregory Robinson plays the title role, a barber unjustly exiled from England who returns to London bent on revenge on the lecherous judge (Jamie Stewart) who framed him and ravaged his young wife. Monica Clark-Robinson plays the resourceful proprietor of a failing pie shop whose rental of an upper room for Sweeney's new barber practice provides her with an ingredient that creates a new and sudden demand for her meat pies.

Tickets are $25 for general seating, $30 for "fully non-immersive seating," $35 for table seating ("fully immersive seats with an edible pie"), $20 general seating for students, senior citizens and military. Any remaining tickets at the door will be $30. Visit centralarkansastickets.com. For more information, visit actorstheatrelr.org.

FUN

Magic Screams

Magic Springs Theme and Water Park, U.S. 70 East (East Grand Avenue), Hot Springs, brings back Magic Screams Weekends, through Oct. 29, "family fun by day and fright by night," noon-11 p.m. Saturday and noon-9 p.m. Sunday. Explore the Wasteland Haunted House, a Trick or Treat Trail, an Inflated Corn Maze, the Fraidy-Cat Pumpkin Patch and the Last Laugh Scare Zone, along with Halloween inflatables, arts and crafts, ghostly games and contests. Returning from past years: the Cata-Punkin @ The Pond, Bumpin' Carz 2.0, the Undead Cemetery, Roaming Characters, Magic Farms Hay Maze and "An Enchanted Harvest Quest."

Entertainment on the Fun Zone Stage includes Wicked Fire, a fire performance by Phantom Flow Arts, 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. Saturdays and 7 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, and Slash Dance, an interactive dance party from Double C Entertainment, 6-8 p.m. Saturdays and 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sundays. The stage will also feature contests, including the Great Pumpkin Roll, Mummy-Wrap Challenge and individual and group-theme costume competitions.

Admission is $34.99 online for guests age 4 and older. Visit MagicSprings.com/magicscreams.php.

Get Down Downtown

Country singer-songwriter David Lee Murphy headlines the two-day Get Down Downtown: A Main Street Searcy Festival, 6-9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday on the First Security Bank Stage, 314 N. Spring St. at Race Avenue, Searcy.

Friday's lineup, starting at 6 p.m.: Silas Carpenter, Love and a Revolver and Dr. Zarr's Amazing Funk Monster. On Saturday, Jordan Morris takes the stage at 10 a.m., followed by James Wells, Jimmy Rolett, Erik Smallwood, 90 Proof and East Nash Grass. Murphy performs at 8.

The festival will also feature a Unity Health Kid Zone, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, with lawn games, face painting, a petting zoo, inflatable jumpers carnival games (25 cents) and pony rides ($5). Train rides and the Searcy Fire Department firefighter combat challenge will take place throughout the festival. Cirque Adventure performances are set for 11:30 a.m., 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the Spring Street parking lot. A fire breather will also be in the lot at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.

A full schedule is available at getdowndowntown.com.

Fayetteville Falltoberfest

Live music, beer and seasonal drinks, a Dogtoberfest contest and a Mr. Oktoberfest pageant are key components of the Downtown Fayetteville Coalition's Falltoberfest, noon-6 p.m. Sunday on Fayetteville's Dickson Street. A dozen Arkansas breweries will sell beer along the street with proceeds going to Arkansas Brewers Guild, which represents the state's native brewers. Black Apple Hard Cider and Origami Sake will also sell their products. For non-drinkers, six downtown businesses -- Pinpoint, Maxine's, The Vault, Atlas, Cheers at the OPO and Feed and Folly -- will create seasonal nonalcoholic cocktails at a tent near Dickson Street and School Avenue, under the auspices of the Spirit-Free Sipping Non-Alcoholic Cocktail Showcase, sponsored by First National Bank of NWA. The festival will also feature seasonal games and activities and 70 art and food and beverage vendors. A complete entertainment lineup and more details are available at downtownfay.org.

FILM

'Exorcist' director's cut

For the 50th anniversary of its release, William Friedkin's "The Exorcist" returns to big screens in an extended director's cut, "restored and remastered in 4":

4 and 7 p.m. Sunday at the Colonel Glenn 18 and Movie Tavern in Little Rock (second screening at 7:30), the Towne Centre in Conway and the Harrison 8 in Harrison

7 p.m. Wednesday at the Colonel Glenn 18, Movie Tavern and Towne Centre.

It's part of Fathom Events' annual Fright Fest lineup. Ticket information is available at fathomevents.com.

The extended director's cut includes footage not in the theatrical edition, including an alternate ending, plus a companion documentary, "The Exorcist Locations: Georgetown Then And Now," with appearances by director Friedkin, author William Peter Blatty, actress Linda Blair and cinematographer Owen Roizman. Film historian Ben Mankiewicz provides a new tribute to Friedkin, who died Aug. 7 at the age of 87.

ETC.

Health Expo

Vendor exhibits, educational seminars and entertainment are part of the Arkansas Democrat- Gazette Health and Wellness Expo, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the Statehouse Convention Center, Markham and Main streets, Little Rock. The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, which is sponsoring the expo, will provide health screenings (no appointment needed) and information on nutrition, orthopedic and weight loss information tailored to their specific needs. The event will also include vaccine clinics, a political panel featuring state and local politicians, Arkansas Travelers bingo, a classic car show and hourly prize giveaways. Admission is free. For more information and a complete schedule, call (501) 378-3807 or visit arkansashealthandwellnessexpo.com.

AUDITIONS

'Razzle Dazzle 2023'

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., Pine Bluff, holds auditions for performers 16 and older for its biennial variety show/fundraiser "Razzle Dazzle" at 6 p.m. Oct. 9. Auditioners should prepare music and/or will be asked to dance. Performances are Dec. 1-3. More information is available at asc701.org/auditions; call (870) 536-3375 or email lcollins@asc701.org.