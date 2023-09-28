Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

RESTAURANT TRANSITIONS: BCW opens on Main Street in Little Rock’s SoMa neighborhood

River Market eatery posting hiring notice by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 1:55 a.m.
The site of BCW (Bread, Cheese and Wine) is shown next to the restaurant's logo in these May 2023 file photos. The establishment at 1424 Main St., Little Rock, was scheduled to open Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Eric E. Harrison)

Following a soft opening last weekend, BCW -- that stands for Bread, Cheese and Wine -- opens today at 1424 Main St.

Print Headline: BCW open 11 a.m.-late on Main St.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT