RESTAURANT TRANSITIONS: BCW opens on Main Street in Little Rock’s SoMa neighborhood

The site of BCW (Bread, Cheese and Wine) is shown next to the restaurant's logo in these May 2023 file photos. The establishment at 1424 Main St., Little Rock, was scheduled to open Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Eric E. Harrison)

Following a soft opening last weekend, BCW -- that stands for Bread, Cheese and Wine -- opens today at 1424 Main St. Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: BCW open 11 a.m.-late on Main St.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content