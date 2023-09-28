Brian Nahlen Band to perform at The Busker in Little Rock

Today
LITTLE ROCK
The Oyster Bar
3003 W. Markham St.
(501) 666-7100; lroysterbar.com
6-9 p.m.: Rob and Tyndall
Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack
107 River Market Ave.
(501) 372-7707; stickyz.com
8-11:45 p.m.: Steve 'N' Seagulls, with Adrian + Meredith ($20)
Sullivan's Steakhouse
17707 Chenal Parkway
(501) 817-3971; sullivanssteakhouse.com
7-10 p.m.: Ken Wiley Trio
White Water Tavern
2500 W. Seventh St.
(501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com
5 p.m.: Blues Jam Happy Hour: Gil Franklin & Tommy Branch Jr. (no cover)
8 p.m.: Dylan Earl, South Texas Tweek ($15)
Willy D's
322 President Clinton Ave.
(501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons, Brad Perkins
WXYZ Bar
Aloft Hotel
716 Rahling Road
(501) 791-9999; wxyz-events.com
7-10 p.m.: Nick Flora
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
Ol' Bart at Diamond Bear
600 N. Broadway
(501) 708-2739; olbartsoutherneats.com
7-10 p.m.: Eli Adams
MAUMELLE
Tavern Round the Bend
26611 Arkansas 365
(501) 800-1123; tavern-round-the-bend.business.site
7:30-10:30 p.m.: Ashley Morris hosts open mic
BENTON
Blue Heaven Restaurant & Bar
15228 Interstate 30
(501) 316-4008; blueheavenbenton.com
6 p.m.: Bluesboy Jag & Learning to Crawl
Revival
226 W. South St.
(501) 317-1251; eatrevival.com
6-9 p.m.: Caitlin Dickerson
EL DORADO
Mad House 101 Restaurant & Bar
101 E. Locust St.
(870) 866-9280; madhouse101.com
8 p.m.: Jordan Sheppard
HOT SPRINGS
Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill
4330 Central Ave.
(501) 525-1616
5-10 p.m.: Chuck & Justin
Bourbon in the Bay
5321 Central Ave.
(501) 520-5522
6:30-9:30 p.m.: Jerry Lewis
Copper Penny Pub
711 Central Ave.
(501) 622-2570; copper- penny-pub.com
7-9 p.m.: Luke Ferguson
J&S Italian Villa
4332 Central Ave.
(501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com
6-9 p.m.: Steve Malec
Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina
5361 Central Ave.
(501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores
The Ohio Club
336 Central Ave.
(501) 627-0702; theohioclub.com
7-10 p.m.: The Clyde Pound Trio
The Reserve at Hot Springs
Southern Soiree at The Reserve
2330 Central Ave.
(501) 762-3157; sunshineridingcenter.org
5:30 p.m.: Gavin Harper ($95)
HOPE
Hempstead Hall
2500 S. Main St.
(870) 722-8565; HempsteadHall.com
7 p.m.: The Bellamy Brothers ($25-$40)
MORRILTON
Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill
1222 E. Broadway St.
(501) 215-3243
7-10 p.m.: Greg Madden hosts open mic
TEXARKANA
1923 Banana Club
223 E. Front St.
(903) 824-7674
6-9 p.m.: The Dues
Fat Jack's Oyster and Sports Bar
3324 N. State Line Ave.
(870) 774-5225
9 p.m.: Wes Shipp
FRIDAY
LITTLE ROCK
The Busker (formerly South on Main)
1304 Main St.
(501) 244-9660; southonmain.com
8 p.m.: Brian Nahlen
Dugan's Pub
401 E. Third St.
(501) 244-0542; duganspublr.com
9 p.m.: Caitlin Dickerson
Hibernia Irish Tavern
9700 N. Rodney Parham Road
(501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com
7-10 p.m.: Ship of Fools
JJ's Grill
12111 W. Markham St.
(501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Ed Bowman
Midtown Billiards
1316 Main St.
(501) 372-9990
2 a.m.: Lypstick Hand Grenade
The Oyster Bar
6-9 p.m.: Townsend
Rev Room
300 President Clinton Ave.
(501) 398-1323; revroom.com
8:30-11:45 p.m.: Stoney Larue, with deFrance ($20 advance; $25 day of show)
Shooters Bar & Grill
9500 Interstate 30
(501) 565-4003; z957fm.com
8:15 p.m.: Maximo Grado, Quinto Poder
Sullivan's Steakhouse
6-9 p.m.: Eric Ware Duo
Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Brad Perkins, Susan Erwin Prowse, Andrew Dethloff
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
Four Quarter Bar
415 Main St.
(501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com
9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.: PropHunter ($8)
Ol' Bart at Diamond Bear
8-10 p.m.: Eli Adams
JACKSONVILLE
Hot Tails & Cocktails
7607 John Harden Drive
(501) 501-2729
8 p.m.-1 a.m.: Boots Bailey & the Boys
MAUMELLE
Tavern Round the Bend
9 p.m.: The Karla Case Band
CONWAY
JJ's Grill
1010 Main St.
(501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Mister Lucky
TC's Midtown Grill
1611 E. Oak St., Suite 19
(501) 205-0576
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Jeff Coleman and the Feeders
HOT SPRINGS
Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
239 Central Ave.
(501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com
7:30 p.m.: Parker Francis Band
The Big Chill
910 Higdon Ferry Road
(501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com
9-11:55 p.m.: Stephen Stone Band
Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill
7:30 p.m.: Sometimes Sideways
Bourbon in the Bay
6:30-9:30 p.m.: Allie Anderson
Hill Wheatley Plaza
629 Central Ave.
bigsteammusicfestival.com
Big Steam Blues & Roots Music Festival (free; VIP-$60-$100)
4:45-5:45 p.m.: Port City Blues Society
6-7 p.m.: Tina Cossey Band
7:15-8:15 p.m.: Trey & Jason
8:30-10 p.m.: Eric Gales
Central Cabaret & Nightclub
1008 Central Ave.
(501) 627-4075; centraltheatrehs.com
7 p.m.: Still Standing: tribute to Elton John ($10-$250)
Copper Penny Pub
711 Central Ave.
(501) 622-2570;copper-penny-pub.com
9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Brian Ramsay
The Heist
(above The Vault)
723 Central Ave.
(501) 596-8800; heist723.com
7-10 p.m.: Sophie Fleischner
Hot Springs Off-Road Park
2100 Mill Creek Road
(501) 625-3600
8 p.m.: Jeremy Rowe Band
J&S Italian Villa
6:30-9:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores
The Ohio Club
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Christine DeMeo
Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort
2705 Central Ave.
(800) 625-5296; oaklawn.com
9 p.m-1 a.m.: Pamela Hopkins Band
Rolando's
210 Central Ave.
(501) 318-6054
6:30-9:30 p.m.: Nick Flora
Trejo's Del Lago
4904 Central Ave.
(501) 463-4640; trejosdellago.com
6:30-9:30 p.m.: Kimball Davis
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
The Beehive
220 Minorca Road
(501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com
7-10 p.m.: Amber Violet
MAGNOLIA
Mulekick
2158 N. Jackson
(870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site
7-10 p.m.: Bare Naked J-Birds
MOUNTAIN VIEW
Mountain View Folklore Society
224 Franklin Ave.
7-9 p.m.: Chuck Young/Jerry Hopper
NORFORK
Norfork Brewing Co.
13980 Arkansas 5 South
(870) 499-2047
6-9 p.m.: Nate Turner & The Hired Hands
ROGERS
Walmart AMP
5079 Northgate Road
(479) 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org
7 p.m. Koe Wetzel, with Wade Bowen and Tanner Usrey ($46-$116)
TEXARKANA
1923 Banana Club
8 p.m.: Tracy Davis
Fat Jack's Oyster & Sports Bar
8 p.m.: Insight
SATURDAY
LITTLE ROCK
Dugan's Pub
9 p.m.: Wunderpus
The Hall
721 W. Ninth St.
(501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com
9 p.m.: Taylor Fest (dance party for Swifties by Swifties) ($20-$30)
Infusion Resto-Bar and Lounge
10700 N. Rodney Parham Road
(501) 313-4652; infusionloungelr.com
8 p.m.-2 a.m.: Bichota Season
Midtown Billiards
2 a.m.: The Delta Project
The Oyster Bar
3-6 p.m.: Rob Moore
6-9 p.m.: Ben and Doug
Rev Room
8-11:30 p.m.: Aranda ($20)
River Bottom Winery
13810 Combee Lane (Roland)
(501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com
3 p.m.: Christine DeMeo
Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack
8:30-11:45 p.m.: Noah Hicks ($10)
Sullivan's Steakhouse
6-9 p.m.: David Higginbotham Trio
Vino's
923 W. Seventh St.
(501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com
7-11 p.m.: Paleface Swiss, Enterprise Earth, VCTMS, Crown Magnatar, Open Kasket
White Water Tavern
8:30 p.m.: Colour Design, Adam Faucett & The Spectral Class ($15)
Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Brad Perkins, Susan Erwin Prowse, Andrew Dethloff
WXYZ Bar
Aloft Hotel
8 p.m.: Dominic Delgado
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
Four Quarter Bar
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Joe and the Feels, with John McAteer and His Demands ($8)
Elks Park Pavilion
4107 Hilliard Road
(501) 375-7808
8 p.m.: The Karla Case Band
Ol' Bart at Diamond Bear
7-10 p.m.: Cam Shelton
Simmons Bank Arena
1 Simmons Bank Arena Drive
(501) 975-9000; simmonsbankarena.com
8 p.m.: Fantasia, with Joe ($63-$254)
Ton's Place
18814 MacArthur Drive
(501) 851-9987
8:30 p.m.: Mama Tryde
JACKSONVILLE
Dupree Park
Water Lantern Festival
1700 S. Redmond Road
(501) 985-3817; waterlanternfestival.com
4-6:30 p.m.: Clara Rae ($5.97-$26.98)
ATKINS
Tommy Gillespie Community Park
"Rockin in the Park"
113 Ave. NE
(501) 470-6543
10 a.m.-9 p.m.: Matthew Keim, SINZUWZ UP, Lindsey Watson, No Quarter, TIGHTROPE, 4 Bolt Main
BENTON
Revival
6:30-9:30 p.m.: Brian Ramsay
BONNERDALE
Los Roosters
8091-A Airport Road
(870) 669-9946; losroosters.com
7 p.m.: Jack Fancy
CADDO VALLEY
Betty's Big Country Dance Hall
102 Crystal Palace Drive
(870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com
8 p.m.: Joseph Logue
CALICO ROCK
Juniper's Back Door
131 Main St.
(870) 916-2220
7 p.m.: Chuck Hughes & Mike Gavin
CLARKSVILLE
Clarksville High School
1701 W. Clark Road
(479) 705-3200
6 p.m.: Rare of Breed, David Garrett, Jimmy McGill ($10)
Crosswoods Restaurant & Sports Club
2614 W. Main St.
(479) 754-8080
7-10 p.m.: Shaw Revolver
The Wrecked Canoe
1100 E. Main St.
(479) 754-0092
6-9 p.m.: Matt Rodd & The Midnight Buzz
CONWAY
Kings Live Music
1020 Front St.
(501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com
8 p.m.: Get Off My Lawn ($5)
MLK Square
1101 Markham St.
(501) 450-6100
noon-4 p.m.: Jalen Flood, Tommy Mason
Skinny J's
2235 Dave Ward Drive
(501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com
7-10 p.m.: Jon Jones
EL DORADO
First Financial Music Hall
101 E. Locust St.
(870) 863-4547; eldomad.com
7 p.m.: The King Lives featuring Kraig Parker & Charles Stone ($25-$55)
Hill's Pool Hall
205 E. Cedar St.
(870) 863-9762
8 p.m.: Dawn of Ascension, Second Hand Jacket
EMERSON
The Smokin' Bull
306 S. Elm St.
(870) 547-2020
6-9 p.m.: Nicci McCarty
FAIRFIELD BAY
Bayside Restaurant
100 Lost Creek Parkway
(501) 825-3090
6-9 p.m.: Nick Flora
HOT SPRINGS
420 Eats Food Truck Court
420 Malvern Ave.
(501) 420-3286
6-9 p.m.: Missy Harris and the MissFits
Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Fountain Room)
7:30 p.m.: Parker Francis Band (lobby)
The Big Chill
9-11:55 p.m.: John Calvin Brewer Band
Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill
7:30-11:30: Ryan Harmon
Bourbon in the Bay
6:30-9:30 p.m.: Gavin Harper
Copper Penny Pub
9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Joey Fanstar
Farmers Market
121 Orange St.
(501) 385-8176; hotspringsfarmersmarket.com
9 a.m.-12 p.m.: Steve Becker
The Heist
7-10 p.m.: Noah Donoho
Hill Wheatley Plaza
629 Central Ave.
Big Steam Blues & Roots Music Festival (free; VIP-$60)
1-2 p.m.: Zakk & Greg "Big Papa" Binns
2:20-3:10 p.m.: Fonky Donkey Duo Plus One
3:30-4:20 p.m.: BSMF Band
4:45-5:45 p.m.: Chad Marshall Band
6-7 p.m.: Akeem Kemp
7:15-8:15 p.m.: Tullie Brae
8:30-10 p.m.: Bernard Allison
J&S Italian Villa
6:30-9:30 p.m.: Savannah Maybrey
Kuntry's Blue Collar Bar & Grill
6480 Central Ave.
(501) 293-1571; kuntrys-blue-collar-bar.business.site
7 p.m.: Josh Stewart
The Ohio Club
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Christine DeMeo
Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort
9 p.m-1 a.m.: Pamela Hopkins Band
Superior Bathhouse Brewery
329 Central Ave.
(501) 624-2337; superiorbathhouse.com
6 p.m.: Sad Daddy
Trejo's Del Lago
6:30-9:30: John Jordan
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
The Beehive
7-10 p.m.: Bad Habit
MAGNOLIA
Mulekick
7-10 p.m.: Ashtyn Barbaree
MORRILTON
Point Remove Brewing Co.
102 S. Crestliner St.
(501) 477-4080; pointremovebrewingcompany.com
7 p.m.: The Crumbs: The Rocky Horor Pickin' Show
MOUNTAIN VIEW
Mountain View Folklore Society
7-9 p.m.: Ron Haynes Band
NEW BLAINE
VFW # 8383
898 Arkansas 197 North
(479) 938-2398
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Lister Monkey
OZARK
Arkansas Brewing Co.
201 S. First St.
(479) 667-2739
7 p.m.: Heath and Gunnar Molton
TEXARKANA
Fat Jack's Oyster & Sports Bar
9 p.m.: Kinghat
Hopkins Icehouse
301 E. Third St.
(870) 774-3333; hopkinsicehouse.com
7-10 p.m.: Chad Prather & the Ragamuffins
WINSLOW
Ozark Folkways
22733 N. U.S. 71
(479) 634-3791; ozarkfolkways.org
6 p.m.: Daniel Moody, Jen Hajj and dandean
SUNDAY
LITTLE ROCK
The Hall
8 p.m.: Glam Slam: EDM Pride dance party ($15-$20)
Hibernia Irish Tavern
2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session
Immanuel Baptist Church
501 N. Shackleford Road
(501) 376-3071; caintour.com
7-10 p.m.: Cain
River Bottom Winery
3 p.m.: Cliff & Susan (free -- patio)
Rusty Tractor Vineyards
10 Rusty Tractor Lane
(501) 916-2294; rustytractorvineyards.com
noon-6 p.m.: Christine DeMeo (free)
HOT SPRINGS
Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Venetian Room)
The Ohio Club
7-10 p.m.: Larry Womack
Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine
1105 Albert Pike Road
(501) 881-4049; quetzalauthentic.com
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores
MONDAY
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
The Joint
301 Main St., #102
(501) 372-0210; thejointargenta.com
7-8:30 p.m.: NSAI Songwriter Showcase: six local songwriters perform. ($5)
MAUMELLE
Tavern Round the Bend
5 p.m. Puddinhead
TUESDAY
LITTLE ROCK
Hibernia Irish Tavern
7 p.m.: James Kersey hosts open mic
JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Leta Joyner
Rusty Tractor Vineyards
5:30-8:30 p.m.: DJ Derek Tenpenny ($100 advance; $125 at the door)
Vino's
7-11 p.m.: Bodybox
Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
The Theater at Simmons Bank Arena
7 p.m.: Dropkick Murphys, with The Interrupters and Jesse Ahern ($49.75-$69.75)
BEEBE
Arkansas State University -- Beebe Abington Library
1800 E. Moore St.
(501) 882-8976; asub.edu
9:30 a.m.: Charley Sandage: Arkansas history in song & stories
CONWAY
JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Jason Campbell
WEDNESDAY
LITTLE ROCK
Camp Taco
822 E. Sixth St.
(501) 353-0884; camptaco.com
7:25-9 p.m.: Anna Brinker
Rev Room
7:30-11:45 p.m.: Joanne Shaw Taylor ($30 advance; $35 day of show)
Tickets
Stevie Nicks performs at 7 p.m. March 6 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, and tickets, $59.50-$100, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office and at ticketmaster.com.
