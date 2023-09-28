Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS

Brian Nahlen Band to perform at The Busker in Little Rock

by Jack Hill | Today at 1:31 a.m.
Singer-songwriter Brian Nahlen — shown here in a self-created photo illustration — and his band grace the stage at 8 p.m. Friday at the newly renamed and rebranded establishment formerly known as South on Main in Little Rock. The club is now called The Busker. The band's live performances are said to showcase each player's skills and no two gigs are the same. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Brian Nahlen)

Today

LITTLE ROCK

The Oyster Bar

3003 W. Markham St.

(501) 666-7100; lroysterbar.com

6-9 p.m.: Rob and Tyndall

Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

107 River Market Ave.

(501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

8-11:45 p.m.: Steve 'N' Seagulls, with Adrian + Meredith ($20)

Sullivan's Steakhouse

17707 Chenal Parkway

(501) 817-3971; sullivanssteakhouse.com

7-10 p.m.: Ken Wiley Trio

White Water Tavern

2500 W. Seventh St.

(501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

5 p.m.: Blues Jam Happy Hour: Gil Franklin & Tommy Branch Jr. (no cover)

8 p.m.: Dylan Earl, South Texas Tweek ($15)

Willy D's

322 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons, Brad Perkins

WXYZ Bar

Aloft Hotel

716 Rahling Road

(501) 791-9999; wxyz-events.com

7-10 p.m.: Nick Flora

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Ol' Bart at Diamond Bear

600 N. Broadway

(501) 708-2739; olbartsoutherneats.com

7-10 p.m.: Eli Adams

MAUMELLE

Tavern Round the Bend

26611 Arkansas 365

(501) 800-1123; tavern-round-the-bend.business.site

7:30-10:30 p.m.: Ashley Morris hosts open mic

BENTON

Blue Heaven Restaurant & Bar

15228 Interstate 30

(501) 316-4008; blueheavenbenton.com

6 p.m.: Bluesboy Jag & Learning to Crawl

Revival

226 W. South St.

(501) 317-1251; eatrevival.com

6-9 p.m.: Caitlin Dickerson

EL DORADO

Mad House 101 Restaurant & Bar

101 E. Locust St.

(870) 866-9280; madhouse101.com

8 p.m.: Jordan Sheppard

HOT SPRINGS

Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill

4330 Central Ave.

(501) 525-1616

5-10 p.m.: Chuck & Justin

Bourbon in the Bay

5321 Central Ave.

(501) 520-5522

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Jerry Lewis

Copper Penny Pub

711 Central Ave.

(501) 622-2570; copper- penny-pub.com

7-9 p.m.: Luke Ferguson

J&S Italian Villa

4332 Central Ave.

(501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com

6-9 p.m.: Steve Malec

Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina

5361 Central Ave.

(501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

The Ohio Club

336 Central Ave.

(501) 627-0702; theohioclub.com

7-10 p.m.: The Clyde Pound Trio

The Reserve at Hot Springs

Southern Soiree at The Reserve

2330 Central Ave.

(501) 762-3157; sunshineridingcenter.org

5:30 p.m.: Gavin Harper ($95)

HOPE

Hempstead Hall

2500 S. Main St.

(870) 722-8565; HempsteadHall.com

7 p.m.: The Bellamy Brothers ($25-$40)

MORRILTON

Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill

1222 E. Broadway St.

(501) 215-3243

7-10 p.m.: Greg Madden hosts open mic

TEXARKANA

1923 Banana Club

223 E. Front St.

(903) 824-7674

6-9 p.m.: The Dues

Fat Jack's Oyster and Sports Bar

3324 N. State Line Ave.

(870) 774-5225

9 p.m.: Wes Shipp

FRIDAY

LITTLE ROCK

The Busker (formerly South on Main)

1304 Main St.

(501) 244-9660; southonmain.com

8 p.m.: Brian Nahlen

Dugan's Pub

401 E. Third St.

(501) 244-0542; duganspublr.com

9 p.m.: Caitlin Dickerson

Hibernia Irish Tavern

9700 N. Rodney Parham Road

(501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

7-10 p.m.: Ship of Fools

JJ's Grill

12111 W. Markham St.

(501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Ed Bowman

Midtown Billiards

1316 Main St.

(501) 372-9990

2 a.m.: Lypstick Hand Grenade

The Oyster Bar

6-9 p.m.: Townsend

Rev Room

300 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 398-1323; revroom.com

8:30-11:45 p.m.: Stoney Larue, with deFrance ($20 advance; $25 day of show)

Shooters Bar & Grill

9500 Interstate 30

(501) 565-4003; z957fm.com

8:15 p.m.: Maximo Grado, Quinto Poder

Sullivan's Steakhouse

6-9 p.m.: Eric Ware Duo

Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Brad Perkins, Susan Erwin Prowse, Andrew Dethloff

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Four Quarter Bar

415 Main St.

(501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com

9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.: PropHunter ($8)

Ol' Bart at Diamond Bear

8-10 p.m.: Eli Adams

JACKSONVILLE

Hot Tails & Cocktails

7607 John Harden Drive

(501) 501-2729

8 p.m.-1 a.m.: Boots Bailey & the Boys

MAUMELLE

Tavern Round the Bend

9 p.m.: The Karla Case Band

CONWAY

JJ's Grill

1010 Main St.

(501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Mister Lucky

TC's Midtown Grill

1611 E. Oak St., Suite 19

(501) 205-0576

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Jeff Coleman and the Feeders

HOT SPRINGS

Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

239 Central Ave.

(501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com

7:30 p.m.: Parker Francis Band

The Big Chill

910 Higdon Ferry Road

(501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

9-11:55 p.m.: Stephen Stone Band

Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill

7:30 p.m.: Sometimes Sideways

Bourbon in the Bay

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Allie Anderson

Hill Wheatley Plaza

629 Central Ave.

bigsteammusicfestival.com

Big Steam Blues & Roots Music Festival (free; VIP-$60-$100)

4:45-5:45 p.m.: Port City Blues Society

6-7 p.m.: Tina Cossey Band

7:15-8:15 p.m.: Trey & Jason

8:30-10 p.m.: Eric Gales

Central Cabaret & Nightclub

1008 Central Ave.

(501) 627-4075; centraltheatrehs.com

7 p.m.: Still Standing: tribute to Elton John ($10-$250)

Copper Penny Pub

711 Central Ave.

(501) 622-2570;copper-penny-pub.com

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Brian Ramsay

The Heist

(above The Vault)

723 Central Ave.

(501) 596-8800; heist723.com

7-10 p.m.: Sophie Fleischner

Hot Springs Off-Road Park

2100 Mill Creek Road

(501) 625-3600

8 p.m.: Jeremy Rowe Band

J&S Italian Villa

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

The Ohio Club

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Christine DeMeo

Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort

2705 Central Ave.

(800) 625-5296; oaklawn.com

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Pamela Hopkins Band

Rolando's

210 Central Ave.

(501) 318-6054

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Nick Flora

Trejo's Del Lago

4904 Central Ave.

(501) 463-4640; trejosdellago.com

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Kimball Davis

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

The Beehive

220 Minorca Road

(501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

7-10 p.m.: Amber Violet

MAGNOLIA

Mulekick

2158 N. Jackson

(870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site

7-10 p.m.: Bare Naked J-Birds

MOUNTAIN VIEW

Mountain View Folklore Society

224 Franklin Ave.

7-9 p.m.: Chuck Young/Jerry Hopper

NORFORK

Norfork Brewing Co.

13980 Arkansas 5 South

(870) 499-2047

6-9 p.m.: Nate Turner & The Hired Hands

ROGERS

Walmart AMP

5079 Northgate Road

(479) 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org

7 p.m. Koe Wetzel, with Wade Bowen and Tanner Usrey ($46-$116)

TEXARKANA

1923 Banana Club

8 p.m.: Tracy Davis

Fat Jack's Oyster & Sports Bar

8 p.m.: Insight

SATURDAY

LITTLE ROCK

Dugan's Pub

9 p.m.: Wunderpus

The Hall

721 W. Ninth St.

(501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

9 p.m.: Taylor Fest (dance party for Swifties by Swifties) ($20-$30)

Infusion Resto-Bar and Lounge

10700 N. Rodney Parham Road

(501) 313-4652; infusionloungelr.com

8 p.m.-2 a.m.: Bichota Season

Midtown Billiards

2 a.m.: The Delta Project

The Oyster Bar

3-6 p.m.: Rob Moore

6-9 p.m.: Ben and Doug

Rev Room

8-11:30 p.m.: Aranda ($20)

River Bottom Winery

13810 Combee Lane (Roland)

(501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com

3 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

8:30-11:45 p.m.: Noah Hicks ($10)

Sullivan's Steakhouse

6-9 p.m.: David Higginbotham Trio

Vino's

923 W. Seventh St.

(501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com

7-11 p.m.: Paleface Swiss, Enterprise Earth, VCTMS, Crown Magnatar, Open Kasket

White Water Tavern

8:30 p.m.: Colour Design, Adam Faucett & The Spectral Class ($15)

Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Brad Perkins, Susan Erwin Prowse, Andrew Dethloff

WXYZ Bar

Aloft Hotel

8 p.m.: Dominic Delgado

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Four Quarter Bar

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Joe and the Feels, with John McAteer and His Demands ($8)

Elks Park Pavilion

4107 Hilliard Road

(501) 375-7808

8 p.m.: The Karla Case Band

Ol' Bart at Diamond Bear

7-10 p.m.: Cam Shelton

Simmons Bank Arena

1 Simmons Bank Arena Drive

(501) 975-9000; simmonsbankarena.com

8 p.m.: Fantasia, with Joe ($63-$254)

Ton's Place

18814 MacArthur Drive

(501) 851-9987

8:30 p.m.: Mama Tryde

JACKSONVILLE

Dupree Park

Water Lantern Festival

1700 S. Redmond Road

(501) 985-3817; waterlanternfestival.com

4-6:30 p.m.: Clara Rae ($5.97-$26.98)

ATKINS

Tommy Gillespie Community Park

"Rockin in the Park"

113 Ave. NE

(501) 470-6543

10 a.m.-9 p.m.: Matthew Keim, SINZUWZ UP, Lindsey Watson, No Quarter, TIGHTROPE, 4 Bolt Main

BENTON

Revival

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Brian Ramsay

BONNERDALE

Los Roosters

8091-A Airport Road

(870) 669-9946; losroosters.com

7 p.m.: Jack Fancy

CADDO VALLEY

Betty's Big Country Dance Hall

102 Crystal Palace Drive

(870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com

8 p.m.: Joseph Logue

CALICO ROCK

Juniper's Back Door

131 Main St.

(870) 916-2220

7 p.m.: Chuck Hughes & Mike Gavin

CLARKSVILLE

Clarksville High School

1701 W. Clark Road

(479) 705-3200

6 p.m.: Rare of Breed, David Garrett, Jimmy McGill ($10)

Crosswoods Restaurant & Sports Club

2614 W. Main St.

(479) 754-8080

7-10 p.m.: Shaw Revolver

The Wrecked Canoe

1100 E. Main St.

(479) 754-0092

6-9 p.m.: Matt Rodd & The Midnight Buzz

CONWAY

Kings Live Music

1020 Front St.

(501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8 p.m.: Get Off My Lawn ($5)

MLK Square

1101 Markham St.

(501) 450-6100

noon-4 p.m.: Jalen Flood, Tommy Mason

Skinny J's

2235 Dave Ward Drive

(501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com

7-10 p.m.: Jon Jones

EL DORADO

First Financial Music Hall

101 E. Locust St.

(870) 863-4547; eldomad.com

7 p.m.: The King Lives featuring Kraig Parker & Charles Stone ($25-$55)

Hill's Pool Hall

205 E. Cedar St.

(870) 863-9762

8 p.m.: Dawn of Ascension, Second Hand Jacket

EMERSON

The Smokin' Bull

306 S. Elm St.

(870) 547-2020

6-9 p.m.: Nicci McCarty

FAIRFIELD BAY

Bayside Restaurant

100 Lost Creek Parkway

(501) 825-3090

6-9 p.m.: Nick Flora

HOT SPRINGS

420 Eats Food Truck Court

420 Malvern Ave.

(501) 420-3286

6-9 p.m.: Missy Harris and the MissFits

Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Fountain Room)

7:30 p.m.: Parker Francis Band (lobby)

The Big Chill

9-11:55 p.m.: John Calvin Brewer Band

Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill

7:30-11:30: Ryan Harmon

Bourbon in the Bay

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Gavin Harper

Copper Penny Pub

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Joey Fanstar

Farmers Market

121 Orange St.

(501) 385-8176; hotspringsfarmersmarket.com

9 a.m.-12 p.m.: Steve Becker

The Heist

7-10 p.m.: Noah Donoho

Hill Wheatley Plaza

629 Central Ave.

Big Steam Blues & Roots Music Festival (free; VIP-$60)

1-2 p.m.: Zakk & Greg "Big Papa" Binns

2:20-3:10 p.m.: Fonky Donkey Duo Plus One

3:30-4:20 p.m.: BSMF Band

4:45-5:45 p.m.: Chad Marshall Band

6-7 p.m.: Akeem Kemp

7:15-8:15 p.m.: Tullie Brae

8:30-10 p.m.: Bernard Allison

J&S Italian Villa

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Savannah Maybrey

Kuntry's Blue Collar Bar & Grill

6480 Central Ave.

(501) 293-1571; kuntrys-blue-collar-bar.business.site

7 p.m.: Josh Stewart

The Ohio Club

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Christine DeMeo

Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Pamela Hopkins Band

Superior Bathhouse Brewery

329 Central Ave.

(501) 624-2337; superiorbathhouse.com

6 p.m.: Sad Daddy

Trejo's Del Lago

6:30-9:30: John Jordan

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: Bad Habit

MAGNOLIA

Mulekick

7-10 p.m.: Ashtyn Barbaree

MORRILTON

Point Remove Brewing Co.

102 S. Crestliner St.

(501) 477-4080; pointremovebrewingcompany.com

7 p.m.: The Crumbs: The Rocky Horor Pickin' Show

MOUNTAIN VIEW

Mountain View Folklore Society

7-9 p.m.: Ron Haynes Band

NEW BLAINE

VFW # 8383

898 Arkansas 197 North

(479) 938-2398

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Lister Monkey

OZARK

Arkansas Brewing Co.

201 S. First St.

(479) 667-2739

7 p.m.: Heath and Gunnar Molton

TEXARKANA

Fat Jack's Oyster & Sports Bar

9 p.m.: Kinghat

Hopkins Icehouse

301 E. Third St.

(870) 774-3333; hopkinsicehouse.com

7-10 p.m.: Chad Prather & the Ragamuffins

WINSLOW

Ozark Folkways

22733 N. U.S. 71

(479) 634-3791; ozarkfolkways.org

6 p.m.: Daniel Moody, Jen Hajj and dandean

SUNDAY

LITTLE ROCK

The Hall

8 p.m.: Glam Slam: EDM Pride dance party ($15-$20)

Hibernia Irish Tavern

2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

Immanuel Baptist Church

501 N. Shackleford Road

(501) 376-3071; caintour.com

7-10 p.m.: Cain

River Bottom Winery

3 p.m.: Cliff & Susan (free -- patio)

Rusty Tractor Vineyards

10 Rusty Tractor Lane

(501) 916-2294; rustytractorvineyards.com

noon-6 p.m.: Christine DeMeo (free)

HOT SPRINGS

Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Venetian Room)

The Ohio Club

7-10 p.m.: Larry Womack

Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine

1105 Albert Pike Road

(501) 881-4049; quetzalauthentic.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

MONDAY

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

The Joint

301 Main St., #102

(501) 372-0210; thejointargenta.com

7-8:30 p.m.: NSAI Songwriter Showcase: six local songwriters perform. ($5)

MAUMELLE

Tavern Round the Bend

5 p.m. Puddinhead

TUESDAY

LITTLE ROCK

Hibernia Irish Tavern

7 p.m.: James Kersey hosts open mic

JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Leta Joyner

Rusty Tractor Vineyards

5:30-8:30 p.m.: DJ Derek Tenpenny ($100 advance; $125 at the door)

Vino's

7-11 p.m.: Bodybox

Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

The Theater at Simmons Bank Arena

7 p.m.: Dropkick Murphys, with The Interrupters and Jesse Ahern ($49.75-$69.75)

BEEBE

Arkansas State University -- Beebe Abington Library

1800 E. Moore St.

(501) 882-8976; asub.edu

9:30 a.m.: Charley Sandage: Arkansas history in song & stories

CONWAY

JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Jason Campbell

WEDNESDAY

LITTLE ROCK

Camp Taco

822 E. Sixth St.

(501) 353-0884; camptaco.com

7:25-9 p.m.: Anna Brinker

Rev Room

7:30-11:45 p.m.: Joanne Shaw Taylor ($30 advance; $35 day of show)

Tickets

Stevie Nicks performs at 7 p.m. March 6 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, and tickets, $59.50-$100, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office and at ticketmaster.com.

To be included in Live Music listings, please submit your venue's information before midnight on Sunday to:

arlivemusicscene@gmail.com

  photo  Superstar Taylor Swift is everywhere these days, and her fans — the Swifties — are too. The ones in Central Arkansas will get a treat Saturday at The Hall in Little Rock. The star wont be there, but her star power will be. Its Taylor Fest, described as a dance party "for Swifties by Swifties." You know therell be friendship bracelets galor. Tickets are $20-$30. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  

Print Headline: Brian Nahlen sets up at The Busker

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT