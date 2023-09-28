Brian Nahlen Band to perform at The Busker in Little Rock

Today

LITTLE ROCK

The Oyster Bar

3003 W. Markham St.

(501) 666-7100; lroysterbar.com

6-9 p.m.: Rob and Tyndall

Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

107 River Market Ave.

(501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

8-11:45 p.m.: Steve 'N' Seagulls, with Adrian + Meredith ($20)

Sullivan's Steakhouse

17707 Chenal Parkway

(501) 817-3971; sullivanssteakhouse.com

7-10 p.m.: Ken Wiley Trio

White Water Tavern

2500 W. Seventh St.

(501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

5 p.m.: Blues Jam Happy Hour: Gil Franklin & Tommy Branch Jr. (no cover)

8 p.m.: Dylan Earl, South Texas Tweek ($15)

Willy D's

322 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons, Brad Perkins

WXYZ Bar

Aloft Hotel

716 Rahling Road

(501) 791-9999; wxyz-events.com

7-10 p.m.: Nick Flora

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Ol' Bart at Diamond Bear

600 N. Broadway

(501) 708-2739; olbartsoutherneats.com

7-10 p.m.: Eli Adams

MAUMELLE

Tavern Round the Bend

26611 Arkansas 365

(501) 800-1123; tavern-round-the-bend.business.site

7:30-10:30 p.m.: Ashley Morris hosts open mic

BENTON

Blue Heaven Restaurant & Bar

15228 Interstate 30

(501) 316-4008; blueheavenbenton.com

6 p.m.: Bluesboy Jag & Learning to Crawl

Revival

226 W. South St.

(501) 317-1251; eatrevival.com

6-9 p.m.: Caitlin Dickerson

EL DORADO

Mad House 101 Restaurant & Bar

101 E. Locust St.

(870) 866-9280; madhouse101.com

8 p.m.: Jordan Sheppard

HOT SPRINGS

Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill

4330 Central Ave.

(501) 525-1616

5-10 p.m.: Chuck & Justin

Bourbon in the Bay

5321 Central Ave.

(501) 520-5522

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Jerry Lewis

Copper Penny Pub

711 Central Ave.

(501) 622-2570; copper- penny-pub.com

7-9 p.m.: Luke Ferguson

J&S Italian Villa

4332 Central Ave.

(501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com

6-9 p.m.: Steve Malec

Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina

5361 Central Ave.

(501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

The Ohio Club

336 Central Ave.

(501) 627-0702; theohioclub.com

7-10 p.m.: The Clyde Pound Trio

The Reserve at Hot Springs

Southern Soiree at The Reserve

2330 Central Ave.

(501) 762-3157; sunshineridingcenter.org

5:30 p.m.: Gavin Harper ($95)

HOPE

Hempstead Hall

2500 S. Main St.

(870) 722-8565; HempsteadHall.com

7 p.m.: The Bellamy Brothers ($25-$40)

MORRILTON

Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill

1222 E. Broadway St.

(501) 215-3243

7-10 p.m.: Greg Madden hosts open mic

TEXARKANA

1923 Banana Club

223 E. Front St.

(903) 824-7674

6-9 p.m.: The Dues

Fat Jack's Oyster and Sports Bar

3324 N. State Line Ave.

(870) 774-5225

9 p.m.: Wes Shipp

FRIDAY

LITTLE ROCK

The Busker (formerly South on Main)

1304 Main St.

(501) 244-9660; southonmain.com

8 p.m.: Brian Nahlen

Dugan's Pub

401 E. Third St.

(501) 244-0542; duganspublr.com

9 p.m.: Caitlin Dickerson

Hibernia Irish Tavern

9700 N. Rodney Parham Road

(501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

7-10 p.m.: Ship of Fools

JJ's Grill

12111 W. Markham St.

(501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Ed Bowman

Midtown Billiards

1316 Main St.

(501) 372-9990

2 a.m.: Lypstick Hand Grenade

The Oyster Bar

6-9 p.m.: Townsend

Rev Room

300 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 398-1323; revroom.com

8:30-11:45 p.m.: Stoney Larue, with deFrance ($20 advance; $25 day of show)

Shooters Bar & Grill

9500 Interstate 30

(501) 565-4003; z957fm.com

8:15 p.m.: Maximo Grado, Quinto Poder

Sullivan's Steakhouse

6-9 p.m.: Eric Ware Duo

Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Brad Perkins, Susan Erwin Prowse, Andrew Dethloff

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Four Quarter Bar

415 Main St.

(501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com

9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.: PropHunter ($8)

Ol' Bart at Diamond Bear

8-10 p.m.: Eli Adams

JACKSONVILLE

Hot Tails & Cocktails

7607 John Harden Drive

(501) 501-2729

8 p.m.-1 a.m.: Boots Bailey & the Boys

MAUMELLE

Tavern Round the Bend

9 p.m.: The Karla Case Band

CONWAY

JJ's Grill

1010 Main St.

(501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Mister Lucky

TC's Midtown Grill

1611 E. Oak St., Suite 19

(501) 205-0576

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Jeff Coleman and the Feeders

HOT SPRINGS

Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

239 Central Ave.

(501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com

7:30 p.m.: Parker Francis Band

The Big Chill

910 Higdon Ferry Road

(501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

9-11:55 p.m.: Stephen Stone Band

Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill

7:30 p.m.: Sometimes Sideways

Bourbon in the Bay

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Allie Anderson

Hill Wheatley Plaza

629 Central Ave.

bigsteammusicfestival.com

Big Steam Blues & Roots Music Festival (free; VIP-$60-$100)

4:45-5:45 p.m.: Port City Blues Society

6-7 p.m.: Tina Cossey Band

7:15-8:15 p.m.: Trey & Jason

8:30-10 p.m.: Eric Gales

Central Cabaret & Nightclub

1008 Central Ave.

(501) 627-4075; centraltheatrehs.com

7 p.m.: Still Standing: tribute to Elton John ($10-$250)

Copper Penny Pub

711 Central Ave.

(501) 622-2570;copper-penny-pub.com

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Brian Ramsay

The Heist

(above The Vault)

723 Central Ave.

(501) 596-8800; heist723.com

7-10 p.m.: Sophie Fleischner

Hot Springs Off-Road Park

2100 Mill Creek Road

(501) 625-3600

8 p.m.: Jeremy Rowe Band

J&S Italian Villa

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

The Ohio Club

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Christine DeMeo

Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort

2705 Central Ave.

(800) 625-5296; oaklawn.com

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Pamela Hopkins Band

Rolando's

210 Central Ave.

(501) 318-6054

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Nick Flora

Trejo's Del Lago

4904 Central Ave.

(501) 463-4640; trejosdellago.com

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Kimball Davis

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

The Beehive

220 Minorca Road

(501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

7-10 p.m.: Amber Violet

MAGNOLIA

Mulekick

2158 N. Jackson

(870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site

7-10 p.m.: Bare Naked J-Birds

MOUNTAIN VIEW

Mountain View Folklore Society

224 Franklin Ave.

7-9 p.m.: Chuck Young/Jerry Hopper

NORFORK

Norfork Brewing Co.

13980 Arkansas 5 South

(870) 499-2047

6-9 p.m.: Nate Turner & The Hired Hands

ROGERS

Walmart AMP

5079 Northgate Road

(479) 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org

7 p.m. Koe Wetzel, with Wade Bowen and Tanner Usrey ($46-$116)

TEXARKANA

1923 Banana Club

8 p.m.: Tracy Davis

Fat Jack's Oyster & Sports Bar

8 p.m.: Insight

SATURDAY

LITTLE ROCK

Dugan's Pub

9 p.m.: Wunderpus

The Hall

721 W. Ninth St.

(501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

9 p.m.: Taylor Fest (dance party for Swifties by Swifties) ($20-$30)

Infusion Resto-Bar and Lounge

10700 N. Rodney Parham Road

(501) 313-4652; infusionloungelr.com

8 p.m.-2 a.m.: Bichota Season

Midtown Billiards

2 a.m.: The Delta Project

The Oyster Bar

3-6 p.m.: Rob Moore

6-9 p.m.: Ben and Doug

Rev Room

8-11:30 p.m.: Aranda ($20)

River Bottom Winery

13810 Combee Lane (Roland)

(501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com

3 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

8:30-11:45 p.m.: Noah Hicks ($10)

Sullivan's Steakhouse

6-9 p.m.: David Higginbotham Trio

Vino's

923 W. Seventh St.

(501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com

7-11 p.m.: Paleface Swiss, Enterprise Earth, VCTMS, Crown Magnatar, Open Kasket

White Water Tavern

8:30 p.m.: Colour Design, Adam Faucett & The Spectral Class ($15)

Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Brad Perkins, Susan Erwin Prowse, Andrew Dethloff

WXYZ Bar

Aloft Hotel

8 p.m.: Dominic Delgado

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Four Quarter Bar

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Joe and the Feels, with John McAteer and His Demands ($8)

Elks Park Pavilion

4107 Hilliard Road

(501) 375-7808

8 p.m.: The Karla Case Band

Ol' Bart at Diamond Bear

7-10 p.m.: Cam Shelton

Simmons Bank Arena

1 Simmons Bank Arena Drive

(501) 975-9000; simmonsbankarena.com

8 p.m.: Fantasia, with Joe ($63-$254)

Ton's Place

18814 MacArthur Drive

(501) 851-9987

8:30 p.m.: Mama Tryde

JACKSONVILLE

Dupree Park

Water Lantern Festival

1700 S. Redmond Road

(501) 985-3817; waterlanternfestival.com

4-6:30 p.m.: Clara Rae ($5.97-$26.98)

ATKINS

Tommy Gillespie Community Park

"Rockin in the Park"

113 Ave. NE

(501) 470-6543

10 a.m.-9 p.m.: Matthew Keim, SINZUWZ UP, Lindsey Watson, No Quarter, TIGHTROPE, 4 Bolt Main

BENTON

Revival

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Brian Ramsay

BONNERDALE

Los Roosters

8091-A Airport Road

(870) 669-9946; losroosters.com

7 p.m.: Jack Fancy

CADDO VALLEY

Betty's Big Country Dance Hall

102 Crystal Palace Drive

(870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com

8 p.m.: Joseph Logue

CALICO ROCK

Juniper's Back Door

131 Main St.

(870) 916-2220

7 p.m.: Chuck Hughes & Mike Gavin

CLARKSVILLE

Clarksville High School

1701 W. Clark Road

(479) 705-3200

6 p.m.: Rare of Breed, David Garrett, Jimmy McGill ($10)

Crosswoods Restaurant & Sports Club

2614 W. Main St.

(479) 754-8080

7-10 p.m.: Shaw Revolver

The Wrecked Canoe

1100 E. Main St.

(479) 754-0092

6-9 p.m.: Matt Rodd & The Midnight Buzz

CONWAY

Kings Live Music

1020 Front St.

(501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8 p.m.: Get Off My Lawn ($5)

MLK Square

1101 Markham St.

(501) 450-6100

noon-4 p.m.: Jalen Flood, Tommy Mason

Skinny J's

2235 Dave Ward Drive

(501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com

7-10 p.m.: Jon Jones

EL DORADO

First Financial Music Hall

101 E. Locust St.

(870) 863-4547; eldomad.com

7 p.m.: The King Lives featuring Kraig Parker & Charles Stone ($25-$55)

Hill's Pool Hall

205 E. Cedar St.

(870) 863-9762

8 p.m.: Dawn of Ascension, Second Hand Jacket

EMERSON

The Smokin' Bull

306 S. Elm St.

(870) 547-2020

6-9 p.m.: Nicci McCarty

FAIRFIELD BAY

Bayside Restaurant

100 Lost Creek Parkway

(501) 825-3090

6-9 p.m.: Nick Flora

HOT SPRINGS

420 Eats Food Truck Court

420 Malvern Ave.

(501) 420-3286

6-9 p.m.: Missy Harris and the MissFits

Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Fountain Room)

7:30 p.m.: Parker Francis Band (lobby)

The Big Chill

9-11:55 p.m.: John Calvin Brewer Band

Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill

7:30-11:30: Ryan Harmon

Bourbon in the Bay

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Gavin Harper

Copper Penny Pub

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Joey Fanstar

Farmers Market

121 Orange St.

(501) 385-8176; hotspringsfarmersmarket.com

9 a.m.-12 p.m.: Steve Becker

The Heist

7-10 p.m.: Noah Donoho

Hill Wheatley Plaza

629 Central Ave.

Big Steam Blues & Roots Music Festival (free; VIP-$60)

1-2 p.m.: Zakk & Greg "Big Papa" Binns

2:20-3:10 p.m.: Fonky Donkey Duo Plus One

3:30-4:20 p.m.: BSMF Band

4:45-5:45 p.m.: Chad Marshall Band

6-7 p.m.: Akeem Kemp

7:15-8:15 p.m.: Tullie Brae

8:30-10 p.m.: Bernard Allison

J&S Italian Villa

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Savannah Maybrey

Kuntry's Blue Collar Bar & Grill

6480 Central Ave.

(501) 293-1571; kuntrys-blue-collar-bar.business.site

7 p.m.: Josh Stewart

The Ohio Club

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Christine DeMeo

Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Pamela Hopkins Band

Superior Bathhouse Brewery

329 Central Ave.

(501) 624-2337; superiorbathhouse.com

6 p.m.: Sad Daddy

Trejo's Del Lago

6:30-9:30: John Jordan

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: Bad Habit

MAGNOLIA

Mulekick

7-10 p.m.: Ashtyn Barbaree

MORRILTON

Point Remove Brewing Co.

102 S. Crestliner St.

(501) 477-4080; pointremovebrewingcompany.com

7 p.m.: The Crumbs: The Rocky Horor Pickin' Show

MOUNTAIN VIEW

Mountain View Folklore Society

7-9 p.m.: Ron Haynes Band

NEW BLAINE

VFW # 8383

898 Arkansas 197 North

(479) 938-2398

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Lister Monkey

OZARK

Arkansas Brewing Co.

201 S. First St.

(479) 667-2739

7 p.m.: Heath and Gunnar Molton

TEXARKANA

Fat Jack's Oyster & Sports Bar

9 p.m.: Kinghat

Hopkins Icehouse

301 E. Third St.

(870) 774-3333; hopkinsicehouse.com

7-10 p.m.: Chad Prather & the Ragamuffins

WINSLOW

Ozark Folkways

22733 N. U.S. 71

(479) 634-3791; ozarkfolkways.org

6 p.m.: Daniel Moody, Jen Hajj and dandean

SUNDAY

LITTLE ROCK

The Hall

8 p.m.: Glam Slam: EDM Pride dance party ($15-$20)

Hibernia Irish Tavern

2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

Immanuel Baptist Church

501 N. Shackleford Road

(501) 376-3071; caintour.com

7-10 p.m.: Cain

River Bottom Winery

3 p.m.: Cliff & Susan (free -- patio)

Rusty Tractor Vineyards

10 Rusty Tractor Lane

(501) 916-2294; rustytractorvineyards.com

noon-6 p.m.: Christine DeMeo (free)

HOT SPRINGS

Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Venetian Room)

The Ohio Club

7-10 p.m.: Larry Womack

Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine

1105 Albert Pike Road

(501) 881-4049; quetzalauthentic.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

MONDAY

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

The Joint

301 Main St., #102

(501) 372-0210; thejointargenta.com

7-8:30 p.m.: NSAI Songwriter Showcase: six local songwriters perform. ($5)

MAUMELLE

Tavern Round the Bend

5 p.m. Puddinhead

TUESDAY

LITTLE ROCK

Hibernia Irish Tavern

7 p.m.: James Kersey hosts open mic

JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Leta Joyner

Rusty Tractor Vineyards

5:30-8:30 p.m.: DJ Derek Tenpenny ($100 advance; $125 at the door)

Vino's

7-11 p.m.: Bodybox

Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

The Theater at Simmons Bank Arena

7 p.m.: Dropkick Murphys, with The Interrupters and Jesse Ahern ($49.75-$69.75)

BEEBE

Arkansas State University -- Beebe Abington Library

1800 E. Moore St.

(501) 882-8976; asub.edu

9:30 a.m.: Charley Sandage: Arkansas history in song & stories

CONWAY

JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Jason Campbell

WEDNESDAY

LITTLE ROCK

Camp Taco

822 E. Sixth St.

(501) 353-0884; camptaco.com

7:25-9 p.m.: Anna Brinker

Rev Room

7:30-11:45 p.m.: Joanne Shaw Taylor ($30 advance; $35 day of show)

Tickets

Stevie Nicks performs at 7 p.m. March 6 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, and tickets, $59.50-$100, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office and at ticketmaster.com.

To be included in Live Music listings, please submit your venue's information before midnight on Sunday to:

arlivemusicscene@gmail.com