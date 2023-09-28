Carroll County man held on $250,000 bond after arrest in internet predator sting

BENTONVILLE -- A Carroll County man fled from police and crashed his vehicle before being arrested in connection with an internet predator sting, according to court documents.

Colton DeMeyer, 47, of Oak Grove was arrested Tuesday in connection with internet stalking of a child, computer child pornography, sexual indecency, fleeing, domestic battering and reckless driving. He is being held in the Benton County Jail on $250,000 bond. Prosecutors have not filed any formal charges against him.

DeMeyer's arrest is result of an investigation by Siloam Springs police, according to court documents.

An undercover police detective was pretending to be a teenage girl and DeMeyer started communicating with the detective on a social media site, according to a probable cause affidavit.

DeMeyer sent the detective sexually explicit messages, but at one point wanted assurance he was not communicating with a police officer, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit claims DeMeyer continued sending sexually explicit messages to the detective. DeMeyer also sent photos of a penis to the girl, according to the affidavit.

DeMeyer arranged to meet the detective Tuesday in Siloam Springs, according to the affidavit.

Police officers attempted to arrest DeMeyer when he showed up at the meeting place, but DeMeyer attempted to flee in his vehicle and crashed into another vehicle on U.S. 412, according to the affidavit. DeMeyer's vehicle rolled into a utility pole and police took him into custody, according the affidavit.

The driver of the other vehicle had minor injuries and was treated and released by medical personnel with the Siloam Springs Fire Department, according to court documents.

DeMeyer admitted to police to sending photographs of his penis to someone he believed was a minor, according to the affidavit.

He told police he had messaged other under-aged girls on social media platforms, but never asked them for nude photos of themselves or sent his to them, according to the affidavit.

DeMeyer's arraignment is set for 8 a.m. Nov. 6 in Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green's courtroom.