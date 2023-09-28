Central Arkansas Library System seeks $1.5M from donors to supplement budget for Main Library overhaul

The Central Arkansas Library System is seeking to raise approximately $1.5 million through a fundraising campaign to supplement the budget for the upcoming overhaul of the Main Library in downtown Little Rock.

Library system officials previously engaged Library Strategies Consulting Group to assess the feasibility of such a campaign.

Based on interviews with potential supporters, the consultants believe a fundraising effort can successfully raise about $1.5 million with a well-designed campaign, a compelling case for giving and committed campaign leadership, Eliza Borné, the library system's director of development, told library system board members during a meeting on Thursday.

The Main Library located at 100 S. Rock St. closed to the public effective Sept. 1 and is expected to remain closed until mid-2025.

Library system officials have put the cost of the overhaul at approximately $20 million.

The renovations are expected to be funded primarily with proceeds from the refinancing of library system bonds.

A May 2022 referendum in which Little Rock voters approved lowering and extending a library system capital-improvement millage cleared the way for the bond refinancing, which will also fund renovations to the Sue Cowan Williams Library.