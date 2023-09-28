Coach-QB relationships rewarding for fathers, sons

When Elijah Perry first started playing football, all he wanted to do was block people.

He'd seen his father Caleb coach offensive lineman for his whole life to that point. So when his first-ever football coach without the same last name asked what position he wanted to play, without hesitation, Elijah said right guard.

From before he could read and write, Cain Price has been drawing up plays at his dad's quarterback camps, finding ways to pick apart defenses.

Maddox Hampton spent countless hours on the sidelines at games and practices with his father, Steve. As a 6-year-old, he also was tasked with delivering the game ball as a part of the homecoming ceremony at Rogers High School while his dad was an assistant coach.

When Colt Barrett was in the fourth grade, all he wanted for Christmas was a copy of his dad's playbook so he could pepper him with questions about what he was watching on Friday nights.

Fast forward to this fall and all four are the starting quarterbacks at their respective schools, playing for head coaches who are also their fathers.

Elijah was on the shortlist for the starting role at Bauxite coming into this summer, even as a freshman, due to his knowledge of the offense. He was the backup for the first two games but when conference play came around, Elijah got the nod.

In his first varsity start, Perry completed 25 of 39 passes for 332 yards and four touchdowns and rushed 14 times for 108 yards in a 50-45 loss to Central Arkansas Christian. In his two starts since, he's totaled 430 yards of offense and four touchdowns in back-to-back wins for the Miners (3-2).

"I'm not surprised that he was ready for the opportunity," Caleb Perry said.

Starting as a freshman isn't easy. Doing it as the coach's son brings with it an added layer of scrutiny.

"I think his biggest concern was that the seniors would accept them," Caleb Perry said. "He's not trying to impress anybody, you know? He's not flashy.

"He's just kind of a ballplayer. He just goes out there and competes."

Cain Price was thrown into the deep end of Class 4A football to start his career at Stuttgart, facing Warren in the Ricebirds' season-opener as a freshman.

Since losing that game 42-7, Price has found success. In his five varsity games, he has completed 61% of his passes for 1,080 yards and 7 touchdowns with 2 interceptions.

"He's done way better than I thought he would do," Josh Price said. "Other than two plays in five games, he's not put the ball in jeopardy at all. He had a couple of brain farts against Forrest City. ... But other than that, I've been very pleased with his progression and how he's been a leader out there as a ninth grader."

Cain joined the varsity squad as an incoming freshman this season for team camps and 7-on-7 tournaments. It didn't take long for him to get up to speed because, like most coach's kids, he's been doing this his whole life.

"There's a lot of coach's kids and Cain's a typical one. It's bred into them," Josh Price said. "You go play another team a lot of times, and you see a coach's kid on the team, you know that he's going to be a student of the game and do a good job of executing."

Josh said he's gone right back into coach-mode during games this season, even with Cain at quarterback. Heading into their bye week, the Ricebirds are 3-2 and 0-1 in 4A-2 Conference play.

"[He's] my son, but when we're out there calling plays on Friday night, I'm not calling plays anything different than I have for 16 years. We're trying to score points and move the ball," Price said. "I guess the neat part and the proud part and all that comes after the game or after practice. When you're out there on the field, it's really no different. I didn't think it would be that way. I thought it would be different, but it's not."

The Hamptons are the only duo of the four to have done this before. Maddox started as a sophomore at Nettleton, passing for 1,880 yards and 22 touchdowns.

"Anytime you start a sophomore quarterback, you want to be cautious," Steve Hampton said. "And that was the case last year. We wanted to try to ease him into it and try to work to his strengths."

A year later, the expectations are higher for Maddox and the team, which sits at 3-1 overall and 1-0 in 5A-East play. Through four games, Maddox has passed for 659 yards and five touchdowns.

"Now being in Year 2, there's so much more of a comfort level on his part and our part," Hampton said. "He's so much more confident and understanding. Seeing him out there and in control, there's a trust factor. We can give him more, and he handles it. It's night and day from Year 1 to Year 2."

In certain situations, coaches, particularly in football, can fill a parental role for kids because of the hours spent at practice, in the gym and watching film.

For Steve Hampton, that means he gets more time with Maddox.

"I'm beginning to cherish each and every day because I think if you don't be intentional about it, it's over before you know it," he said. "That's kind of how last season was for us. You start the season and before you know it, the season's over. I wasn't intentional enough about the moments that we had. And so I've tried to do a better job of that this year. We're out at practice every day, and that's a blessing to be able to be out there on the field with your son and watch him.

"Obviously, we're coaching but, you know, to take a step back and just say, 'Wow, that's my son that's doing these things.' It makes you proud as a dad, and you're proud of your son. And so I think it's definitely important to kind of take a step back and enjoy it because it's over before you know it."

Poyen Coach Vick Barrett has been coaching Colt since his son was in the second grade, playing up for the third-grade team.

Barrett said he hasn't found it as easy to treat Colt like any other player -- he holds his son to a higher standard.

"Having that relationship is really good, and he's really good at taking the extra heat that I put on him because he is my son and I expect so much more out of him," Barrett said. "It's not fair to him. ... We put so much on them because we know what they know. ... We know the buttons to push, what they can take and what they can't, and we probably put too much on them sometimes."

As a sophomore, Colt has completed 52% of his passes for 707 yards and 5 touchdowns for the 1-4 Indians.

Poyen's lone win, a 45-8 win on Sept. 1 over Hampton, was nearly a decade in the making for the Barretts.

"Any win's special, and then you get that with him, it's special," Barrett said. "To see that success and the smile on his face and things like that, to see it come full circle, it's hard to explain what it means to you."