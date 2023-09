College football

Southwestern Athletic Conference

Eastern Division Conf. Over.

Florida A&M 2-0 3-1

Jackson State 1-1 3-2

Alabama A&M 1-1 2-2

Alabama State 0-1 1-2

Bethune-Cookman 0-1 1-3

Miss. Valley State 0-0 0-3

Western Division Conf. Over.

Prairie View A&M 2-0 2-2

Grambling State 1-0 2-2

Southern 1-0 1-2

Alcorn State 0-1 1-3

UAPB 0-1 1-3

Texas Southern 0-2 0-4

Sept. 21 score

Alabama A&M 31, UAPB 24

Sept. 23 scores

North Carolina Central 45, Miss. Valley State 3

Grambling State 35, Texas Southern 23

Florida A&M 23, Alabama State 10

Prairie View A&M 23, Alcorn State 20

Jackson State 22, Bethune-Cookman 16

Saturday's games

Lincoln (Calif.) at Texas Southern, 2 p.m.

Tuskegee at Alabama A&M, 2 p.m.

Southern at UAPB, 4 p.m.

Alcorn State at Alabama State, 5 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at Grambling State, 6 p.m.

Florida A&M at Miss. Valley State, 6 p.m.

Great American Conference

NOTE: All records reflect conference and overall games.

Team Record

Harding 4-0

Ouachita Baptist 4-0

Henderson State 3-1

Oklahoma Baptist 3-1

Southern Arkansas 3-1

Southern Nazarene 3-1

UA-Monticello 2-2

East Central (Okla.) 1-3

SE Oklahoma State 1-3

Arkansas Tech 0-4

NW Oklahoma State 0-4

SW Oklahoma State 0-4

Sept. 23 scores

Southern Nazarene 41, SW Oklahoma State 7

Southern Arkansas 49, Arkansas Tech 3

Ouachita Baptist 45, UA-Monticello 25

Oklahoma Baptist 23, East Central 15

SE Oklahoma State 41, NW Oklahoma State 2

Harding 27, Henderson State 16

Saturday's games

SE Oklahoma State at Ouachita Baptist, noon

East Central at UA-Monticello, 2 p.m.

Southern Arkansas at Southern Nazarene, 2 p.m.

NW Oklahoma State at Arkansas Tech, 6 p.m.

SW Oklahoma State at Harding, 6 p.m.

Henderson State at Oklahoma Baptist, 7 p.m.