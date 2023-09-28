COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: No. 14 Razorbacks makes quick work of No. 24 Auburn

FAYETTEVILLE -- The 14th-ranked University of Arkansas volleyball team made short work of No. 24 Auburn, rolling to a 25-18, 25-10, 25-6 win in a little more than an hour Wednesday night at Barnhill Arena.

The Razorbacks forced Auburn to hit negative (minus-.049) with just 14 kills and 18 hitting errors for the match, while Arkansas hit a sizzling .435 to claim its 11th straight win in 73 minutes.

Arkansas (13-2, 3-0 SEC) put together an 8-0 run in the opening set to break away from a 12-11 lead and dominated from that point on. Auburn dropped to 11-3 overall and 1-2 in the SEC.

Arkansas Coach Jason Watson acknowledged he was a little concerned with the Razorbacks playing their third match in six days. But it turned out to be no problem.

"Probably the advantage goes to us since we're at home," Watson said. "But I thought we were particularly good from the service line. And that was nice because Sunday against [Texas] A&M that was the difference in sets three and four. I thought we dug really well [and] that allowed us to set our middles quick in transition, which certainly took an enormous amount of pressure off both Taylor [Head] and Jill [Gillen].

"And they are the one's who have been carrying us right? Everyone's playing but they have been taking some big swings for a month now. It was nice to be able to kind of shift that a little bit."

Arkansas finished the night atop the SEC standings with Tennessee a half-game back at 2-0 after Texas A&M knocked off No. 4 Florida in five sets.

Against Auburn, Head finished with a match-high 10 kills, while Gillen added eight. Sania Petties and Maggie Cartwright chipped in seven each. Middle hitters Petties and Zoi Evans combined for 12 kills in 16 swings (.750).

Libero Courtney Jackson contributed a match-high 16 digs, while Hannah Hogue dished out 31 assists.

Evans said the win over a ranked team is significant, but it doesn't change the team's approach.

"I think it stays the same," said Evans, who had five kills in five attempts. "We've got to go into every game the same way we would. We'll take it one game at a time. This is a really significant win. That's a top 25 team, and I think we went out there and we just had fun."

Watson praised the work of setter Hannah Hogue to get the ball to the middles especially in transition.

"It's not easy to push the middles in trans, it's really hard to do," Watson said. "And I thought she was particularly good at that and I thought she was wonderfully patient with Maggie and I thought Maggie was wonderfully patient because I think she started off a little rough and she found her tempo. They had to work through some stuff there.

"But that's Hannah. I don't know if we can coin this phrase, but she's a hitter's setter. She wants to work with the hitters to find a solution to some stuff."

Gillen also had two service aces on the evening to tie the program record of 160. Arkansas now leads the league in aces per set (2.22) at the end of the night.

Watson said the Razorbacks' serving had a cumulative effect on Auburn.

"Starting there in the middle of the first we sort of got a little separation," Watson said. "And I thought one of the things with our serve was we were finding some seams. Sunday we were finding the person more than we were finding the seam for a while. And it builds upon it. First it's Hannah , then it's Jill, then its Court and then Maggie and then Taylor five good servers in a row and Jada [Lawson] has come in and made the sixth rotation a little bit tougher than it had been."





At a glance

ARKANSAS (13-2, 3-0 SEC) VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

All times Central

DATE OPPONENT RESULT/TIME

Aug. 25 Michigan State# W, 3-0

Aug. 27 Tulsa# W, 3-0

Aug. 30 Wisconsin L, 3-2

Aug. 31 Wisconsin L, 3-0

Sept. 1 Colorado State+ W, 3-2

Sept. 3 Michigan+ W, 3-0

Sept. 8 Coll. of Charleston^ W, 3-0

Sept. 8 W. Kentucky^ W, 3-2

Sept. 9 Troy^ W, 3-1

Sept. 15 Buffalo# W, 3-0

Sept. 15 St. John”s# W, 3-1

Sept. 16 Bryant# W, 3-0

Sept. 22 South Carolina* W, 3-0

Sept. 24 Texas A&M* W, 3-1

Sept. 27 Auburn* W, 3-0

Oct. 4 at LSU* 7 p.m.

Oct. 8 Missouri* 3 p.m.

Oct. 13 Mississippi* 7 p.m.

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Oct. 15 Alabama* 6 p.m.

Oct. 20 at Tennessee* 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 22 at Kentucky* noon

Oct. 27 at South Carolina* 6 p.m.

Oct. 29 at Florida* noon

Nov. 1 at Georgia* 6 p.m.

Nov. 5 Mississippi State* 3 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Alabama* 6 p.m.

Nov. 15 at Mississippi* 8 p.m.

Nov. 19 Florida* 3 p.m.

Nov. 22 Kentucky* 7 p.m.

Nov. 24 at Auburn* 3 p.m.

*SEC match

#at Razorback Classic, Fayetteville

+at Wooo Pig Invitational, Fayetteville

^ at University Plaza Invitational,

Bowling Green, Ky.

#at St. John’s Tournament, Queens, N.Y.



