TOPPS to give away food

TOPPS Inc., 1000 Townsend Drive, will hold its monthly food distribution drive-through event, at 10 a.m. Oct. 10. Every participant must provide proof of residence to receive a food box. There's a limit of one box per household.

Boxes will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until they are all gone, according to a news release.

Sponsors are TOPPS (Targeting Our People's Priorities with Service) Inc., Canaan Christian Center, Pine Bluff Police Department, Arkansas Food Bank, Calvary Baptist Church, and Zion Church in Northwest Arkansas. Details: TOPPS, (870) 850-6011.

TOPPS to host Toys for Tots

TOPPS Inc., 1000 Townsend Drive, will sponsor Toys for Tots for children during the holiday season. People may submit applications Monday through Thursday, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. from Oct. 11 to Nov. 8, according to a news release. To apply, parents will need to bring their child's birth certificate and the parent's ID. This program is available for children between from birth to 13 years old. "Please note that if you are already signed up with another organization, there is no need to register with TOPPS, as the information will be shared with other organizations," according to the release. Details: TOPPS (Targeting Our People's Priorities with Service) (870) 850-6011.

District auxiliary to meet

The Friendship Missionary Baptist Association District Ladies Auxiliary will hold its quarterly meeting at 10 a.m. Oct. 12. The meeting will be held at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church at Dumas.

Hurricane Fitness Park dedication set

The community is invited to the Hurricane Fitness Park dedication at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at 3319 S. Ohio St.

A program of New St. Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church, the dedication will follow the 10 a.m. worship service where the guest speaker will be the Rev. Michael McDaniel. The Rev. Derick Easter is the pastor at New St. Hurricane.

"Come out and view the fitness courses for both youth and adults. Enjoy music, food, a walking track, golf games, volleyball and more," according to Stuff in The Bluff.com.

Breast Cancer Awareness event

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., will host a Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon at 2 p.m. Oct. 21 at the W.D. Watson Fellowship Hall at the church. The featured speaker will be Dr. Yara Robertson of the CARTI Cancer Center.

The theme is Faith Over Fear; Know Your Purpose (Psalm 27:1.) Tickets are $25. Cancer survivors will be honored.

Survivors are asked to let Barbara Rankins know if they're planning to attend. The deadline is Oct. 16. For tickets or details, contact Rankins at (870) 329-3380.