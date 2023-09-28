Consistency said key for Weevils

The two-week gauntlet of facing two nationally ranked football teams is now in the past of the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

Coach Hud Jackson has found about his team that an identity of physicality is established, but the Boll Weevils (2-2 overall and Great American) must display that consistently in order to compete in the highly competitive Division II conference.

"For me, I do believe we have an identity. We are a physical team, but a large part of that identity is consistency," Jackson said Wednesday. "Coming off the Harding game, we asked ourselves, what happened? What do we build on? After the Ouachita [Baptist] game, we got better."

After scoring 107 points against Northwestern Oklahoma State and Southwestern Oklahoma State universities, UAM was held to 19 in a 40-point loss at then-No. 11 Harding University and 25 in a 20-point home loss to Ouachita Baptist University, which actually dropped a notch to No. 5 in the American Football Coaches Association poll despite the decisive win last Saturday. Harding is now No. 10 after beating then-No. 20 Henderson State University, 27-16, dropping Henderson to No. 24.

UAM's next opponent, Oklahoma's East Central University (1-3), is a team that felt Henderson's wrath in the season opener, 41-13, but could also be a 3-1 team at this point. The Tigers lost in overtime to Southern Arkansas University, 24-17; beat Southwestern Oklahoma 24-13; and lost its homecoming to Oklahoma Baptist University 23-15 last Saturday.

UAM will host East Central for homecoming at 2 p.m. Saturday at Willis "Convoy" Leslie Cotton Boll Stadium.

"Real physical football team that plays extremely hard and talented," Jackson said, noting East Central has the reigning Great American Defensive Player of the Year in Devon Roush. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound linebacker from Houston was second-team All-American last year and already has 40 tackles and 3 sacks in 2023. All 3 sacks were in the game against Henderson.

East Central is known for being big across its defensive front, Jackson said, but the Tigers are enduring a season-long quarterback race with four different players having taken snaps. Traair Edwards has completed 65 of 106 passes for 606 yards and 3 touchdowns, with Zy Gravitt, Sergio Kennedy and Jaiave Magalei combining to go 21 for 45 for 177 yards and no touchdown.

"I think the biggest thing is that their physicality keeps them in the game," Jackson said. "We have to match up with that. They remind me a lot of us. They play hard. When things are clicking, they click good."

Teams like East Central, Ouachita and Harding play well up front on both sides of the ball, Jackson pointed out. That's where he wants the Weevils to improve most to hunt for a championship.

The offensive line of sophomore tackle Jaylen Dal Santo, junior guard Balies Jones, sophomore center Nathan Juhl, freshman guard Jonquez Roby and sophomore tackle Kendal Walker have allowed the offense to produce 414.5 yards per game. Defensively, junior Alfernee Hankins and junior Michael Pope attack from the ends with junior Theron Bellard and freshman K.J. Wells sharing time at tackle and freshman Chris Campbell at nose guard.

"We've got to just get better up front, and we've gotten better," Jackson said. "We're wanting to see more and more from those guys."

HOMECOMING WEEK

A ribbon cutting for UAM's new Kenneth H. Hunt Athletic Performance Center near Steelman Fieldhouse is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday. All former UAM student-athletes are invited to join tailgate row between 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Athletic Peformance Center is named after a Pine Bluff native and White Hall High School graduate who started four years for the Weevils from 1975-78 and was named All-Arkansas Intercollegiate Conference twice. Hunt graduated with a degree in business management in 1980.

The $1.3-million project is transformed from the former university pool and is the first step in UAM's Legacy Campaign focusing on the enhancement of supporting student-athletes.

Also, one Cotton Blossom and four Weevils will be inducted into the UAM Sports Hall of Fame today during a special luncheon on campus and be recognized prior to Saturday's kickoff.

The inductees will be three-time football All-America wide receiver and former professional Jalen Tolliver (2014-17), Academic All-America quarterback Cole Sears (2015-18), All-Region baseball selection Andres Rios (2017-18), All-Region and All-Great American first team women's basketball standout Jordan Goforth (2012-16) and 2013 GAC men's basketball Player of the Year Kori Forge (2011-13). Larry and Shirley Fisackerly, who worked as officiates at multiple UAM athletic events, will receive the 2023 UAM Spirit Award.