DEAR ABBY: Husband’s younger ‘crush’ reappears in couple’s life

Dear Abby: When our son went to college years ago, he traveled all summer with a school-sponsored ministry singing group. They were a group of smart, attractive and talented young people.

I stopped going to his concerts because my husband became attracted to one of the young women. She was outgoing and annoying, so I didn’t mind letting my husband go alone. After they all graduated, I thought I’d never see her again. Now, years later, she’s a missionary, and our church is sponsoring her. I’ve seen her once and I’ll probably have to see her again.

I know to keep quiet about it because my husband says he doesn’t want to hear it. I don’t think his thoughts are inappropriate. I just think he’s unaware of how obviously attracted he is to this woman. I don’t act that way toward other men, even if they are attractive. Maybe especially if they are attractive. I wonder if other women experience this and how they cope. — Slightly Jealous In Oregon

Dear Slightly Jealous: People cope in different ways. Some make a joke out of it. Others accompany their spouse when they know the “crush” is around. Nowhere in your letter did you state that this younger woman is attracted to your husband or a threat to your marriage. He’s old enough to be her father.

Be patient and let the torch subside. Eventually, she’ll be transferred to another ministry, and you will be rid of her.

Dear Abby: My mother and I are super close. I consider her my best friend. My brother, not so much. He ignores my texts and calls, and I know of any news about him only via our mom. My parents divorced when we were very young. When my father passed recently, he left me a decent-sized inheritance, and my brother $500. (They were estranged.) I took the inheritance and the equity in my house, bought a new one, and need to finance only a small amount to remodel.

Mom has asked why I didn’t share my inheritance with my brother and says she doesn’t want to talk about it anymore. I’m excited about my move and the remodeling. It’s sad that I can’t talk to my best friend about it. I told her that if give money to my brother it would be taken out of my loan, which I would have to repay with interest. She won’t hear it. — Missing My Bestie In Arizona

Dear Missing: You weren’t obligated to share with your brother. If your dad had wanted his estranged son to have the money, he would have left him more. Your excitement and wanting to share all the details about your new home is understandable, but because your mom prefers you keep them to yourself, abide by her wishes. She may be your “best friend,” but she is also your brother’s mom and is entitled to her opinion about the money. It is OK for you two to disagree on this.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069 or visit

www.DearAbby.com