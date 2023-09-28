Death toll set to rise after dozens killed

MOSUL, Iraq -- As they watched the bride and groom start their slow dance, Faten Youssef imagined the future wedding of her son, seated next to her at a reception table. Within moments, however, disaster struck when an inferno erupted that would leave nearly 100 dead in the northern Iraqi wedding hall.

As the dance began, a ring of pyrotechnics machines on the floor released fountains of sparks into the air. As the music played, ceiling panels above the machines burst into flames.

The around 250 panicked guests in the the Haitham Royal Wedding Hall in the predominantly Christian Hamdaniya area stampeded for the exits as flaming decorations and pieces of ceiling rained down on them.

Authorities on Wednesday said around 100 people were killed, with the toll expected to rise with at least 100 injured, including many critically burned. Authorities said highly flammable building materials contributed to the disaster. The disaster Tuesday night was the latest to hit Iraq's Christian minority, which has dwindled to a fraction of its former size over the past decade in the face of militant attacks.

There was no official word on the cause of the blaze. But Kurdish television news channel Rudaw aired footage of the flames erupt from the ceiling over a chandelier as the spark machines jetted fireworks below.

"Flames started falling on us." Youssef told The Associated Press. "Things were falling down and blocked the way to the exit."

The guests, seated at long tables for the reception meal, rushed to the exits and the electricity went out. Youssef's son tried to pull her to safety as she held her daughter's hand. Youssef fell over onto the floor, right next to an elderly woman sprawled helplessly.

Youssef's son tried to kick open a jammed exit door but couldn't, she said. In the turmoil, her husband was missing. They managed to escape out another door, and once outside she found her husband had gotten out through the kitchen.

"It's like we were brought back to life, I still don't know how we survived," Youssef said.

It wasn't immediately clear if the bride and groom were among those hurt.

Ambulance sirens wailed for hours after the fire. Survivors arrived at local hospitals in bandages as staff worked to organize more oxygen cylinders. The hall was left scattered with torn clothes, children shoes and baby bottles, according to images on Rudaw and social media.

A Health Ministry official, speaking to the AP at midday Wednesday, put the death toll at 94 with around 100 people still receiving medical treatment. "The death toll is expected to rise as some are in critical condition," he said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to the press. Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari earlier put the toll at 93 dead.

The official said 30 bodies have been identified by relatives, but the rest are too badly burned and will require DNA identification.

The disaster stunned Hamdaniya, a region of small towns with a mixture of Christians, Muslims and small minority religions in the Nineveh Plains outside the northern city of Mosul. Father Rudi Saffar Khoury, a priest at the wedding, said "It was a disaster in every sense of the word."

The number of Christians in Iraq today is estimated at 150,000, compared to 1.5 million in 2003. Iraq's total population is more than 40 million.

Information for this article was contributed by Kareem Chehayeb, Bassem Mroue and Jon Gambrell of The Associated Press.