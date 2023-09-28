Eight people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

Darrell Landelius, 56, of 1322 Oleander Lane in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with delivery of drugs, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drugs with intent to deliver and distribution of a controlled substance near certain facilities. Landelius was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Michelle Holst, 55, of 915 W. Kyle Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Holst was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Rogers

Nanalexis Dejesus, 35, of 2325 W. Meadow Drive A in Rogers, was arrested Wednesday in connection with stalking. Dejesus was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

David Tennant, 58, of 15935 Robinson Hollow Road in Siloam Springs, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated robbery. Tennant was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

Bitsy Figarino, 52, of 566 E. Carico St. in Globe, Ariz., was arrested Sunday in connection with battery. Figarino was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Billy Scales, 60, of 813 N. Pleasant St. in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with drug trafficking and possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Scales was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Julio Casanova-Vega, 29, of 705 Brookhaven Court in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with drug trafficking, delivery of methamphetamine of cocaine and distribution of a controlled substance near certain facilities. Casanova-Vega was released Tuesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

Nicholas Jeter, 26, of 10494 W. Jeter Loop in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. Jeter was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.