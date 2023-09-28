Four new members expected to join Little Rock housing authority’s board in wake of expulsions of chairman, vice chair

With two Little Rock housing commissioners ousted as of Tuesday and two others set to exit, four new faces are expected to join the five-seat board of the city's public housing authority in the near future.

As it stands, the Metropolitan Housing Alliance's board of commissioners has insufficient members for a quorum, according to the city attorney.

Oct. 17 is the target date for Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and the Little Rock Board of Directors to consider appointments of new commissioners.

A link on the city's website notes that there are four vacancies on the housing authority's board and lists an application deadline of Oct. 15. The link directs users to the general application for city boards and commissions.

Scott expects to review the applications, decide on appointees and enter executive session with the city board to discuss those appointments, he indicated to an Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter on Wednesday. Afterward, the city board can publicly vote to confirm the individuals.

At that point in time later this fall, the housing authority's board will be able to have a quorum, Scott said.

Ordinarily, sitting commissioners would appoint individuals to fill vacancies, subject to city board confirmation.

In 6-2 votes on Tuesday, with two members absent, the city board ousted H. Lee Lindsey and Leta Anthony, who served as chairman and vice chair of the housing authority's board. Their removal took effect immediately upon each vote.

City board members declined to oust commissioner Kerry Wright, whom they had confirmed to the housing authority's board in March after denying the reappointment of then-Chairman Kenyon Lowe Sr.

Increased scrutiny by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development of the housing authority's finances and management preceded the city board's action.

The two commissioners who were not facing removal proceedings on Tuesday are expected to depart the housing authority's board soon.

Commissioner Branndii Peterson's term will expire on Saturday, Sept. 30, while commissioner Louis Jackson is believed to no longer meet the qualifications for the resident position on the board.

Jackson announced his intent to resign at an Aug. 23 housing authority board meeting, but participated in two meetings shortly thereafter.

During the Aug. 23 meeting, Anthony suggested that Jackson had to quit the board because he no longer was relying on subsidized housing and therefore did not qualify for the board's resident position. Last week, Lindsey indicated to reporters that Jackson would continue to serve as officials worked to find a replacement for him.

In an email on Wednesday, Little Rock City Attorney Tom Carpenter noted that "we are in a unique situation now."

State law requires a quorum of three commissioners in order for them to take any action by majority vote of the three, according to Carpenter.

"The problem is that there are only two members of the [housing authority] Board of Commissioners right now, and after 30 September 2023, there will only be one," Carpenter wrote. "Mr. Jackson is not qualified for the seat he holds since he is not a tenant. Even if two commissioners met, it takes three to make a quorum, so there is no way for an official meeting to occur at the moment."

Commissioners of a housing authority can continue to hold office until their successor has been appointed, according to state law.

In a follow-up email, Carpenter acknowledged that Peterson "is not disqualified from serving for a longer period of time, so she can serve until her successor is appointed if she wishes to do so. My understanding is that she does not wish to be considered for an additional term, and I have assumed that meant she was not interested in being involved after 30 September 2023 when her term expires. But, I have not spoken with her, so my assumption may be totally incorrect."

Even if Peterson decided to continue serving on the board, a quorum could not be achieved until at least one more person was appointed because Jackson "is not qualified to serve on the [housing authority] board," Carpenter wrote.

Scott indicated his understanding was the same. He told a reporter on Wednesday that Peterson had elected to allow her term to expire on Sept. 30 and would not be attending any more meetings.

Like Peterson, Lindsey's term was due to run out on Sept. 30. Anthony had served on the housing authority's board since late 2014 and had roughly 12 months remaining on her current term.

In an email to Scott on Wednesday, Anthony S. Landecker, the director of the office of public housing for HUD's Little Rock field office, thanked him for a call that morning to discuss the city board's action the previous day.

"Given the current state of the housing authority board of commissioners, HUD will work with the housing authority to update the contact information in HUD systems, so you receive any pertinent communications from HUD," Landecker wrote.