FYI Calendar: Outdoor movie night Friday at Botanical Garden

Today

Pickin' Time on 59 -- Yard sales from Sulphur Springs to Siloam Springs along Arkansas 59, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 28-30. 936-1498.

"Beyond the Diagnosis" -- Portraits of children with rare diseases, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. through Sept. 29, Arkansas Children's Northwest in Springdale. Free. beyondthediagnosis.org. Enter through the main hospital entrance and bring your government issued I.D.

Anyone Can Learn to Letter -- 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

Artist Demo -- With Stephanie Yates, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Adult Crafty Corner -- 2 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Authors in the Afternoon -- With Judy Harrington, author of "Frozen Secrets," & Bill Wilwers, author of "Murder in Weldon Woods," 4-6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Cocktail Tour -- "Annie Leibovitz at Work," 5-6:30 p.m. & 6-7:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

True Crime Club -- 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Paper Crafters Unite -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Salsa Dancing for Beginners -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Reza: Edge of Illusion -- 6 & 8 p.m., King Opera House in Van Buren. $25-$39. rezalive.com/buy-tour-tickets or 1-844-TIX-3060.

PAW Patrol Live! Heroes Unite -- 6 p.m. Sept. 29; 10 a.m. & 2 p.m. Sept. 30; and 2 p.m. Oct. 1, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $29-$129. waltonartscenter.org.

"UNDERSCORED" -- By Ephrat Asherie Dance, 7 p.m. Sept. 29-30 and 2 p.m. Oct. 1, RØDE House at The Momentary, 507 S.E. "E" St. in Bentonville. $10-$20. 657-2335, themomentary.org.

"Arsenic and Old Lace" -- The classic 1940s comedy about two sweet old ladies who are also serial killers, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28-30, Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St. $12. 783-2966 or fslt.org.

"The Play That Goes Wrong" -- A drama society's murder-mystery production is going from "bad to utterly disastrous," 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29-30; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6; 2 & 7 p.m. Oct. 7, Berry Performing Arts Center at John Brown University in Siloam Springs. $7-$15. jbu.universitytickets.com.

__

Friday

Narnia Faire -- An immersive event with sword fighting, costumes & more, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 29-30 & noon-5 p.m. Oct. 1, Gulley Park in Fayetteville. $5-$17. thenarniafaire.com.

Author Talk -- With Lori Ann Wood, noon, Bentonville Public Library. Free. Part of World Heart Day. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Art Trail Tour -- Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cocktail & Create -- Basics of Character Design With Natalia Franco, 6-8 p.m., Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Salsa at the Bell Tower -- Part of Hispanic Heritage Month, 6-10:30 p.m., University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Free. Email Rachel.Putman@uafs.edu.

Outdoor Movie Night -- "A Bug's Life," 7 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $5-$10. Bring chairs, blankets, coolers. bgozarks.org.

"Underscored" -- A performance by Ephrat Asherie Dance, 7 p.m. Sept. 29-30, 2 p.m. Oct. 1, The Momentary in Bentonville. $10-$20. 657-2335 or themomentary.org.

__

Saturday

"The Bentonville You Remember" -- 10 a.m., Old High auditorium in Bentonville. Building open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Email rlmccro@hotmail.com.

1000 Books Before Kindergarten -- A new reading initiative, 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Super Saturday -- "Caperucita Roja & The Big Bully Wolf" with Bright Star Theatre, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Author Talk -- With Coralie Koonce, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Plein Air Art Exhibit -- 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 30 & noon-4 p.m. Oct. 1, Rockspire, 84 Orchard Ridge Road in Eureka Springs. rockspire.com.

From Scratch to Sauce -- A homemade pasta & sauces experience, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Arts on Main in Van Buren. $60. artsonmainvb.com.

Tarot Readings -- With Red Star, starting at 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. $35 per reading. Sign up at usingart.org.

Dance Workshop -- With Ephrat and Archie, noon, Rode House at The Momentary in Bentonville. $10. themomentary.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Sontag Shogun -- Part of the Trillium Salon Series, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

100th Anniversary Celebration -- With Papa Rap, Los Veleros, cake, children's activities and more, 2-4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. 750-8180 or springdalelibrary.org.

Tarot for Beginners -- 2-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Taste of Honey -- A tasting event, 2-4 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Artist Reception -- For 2023 Small Metals Artist in Residence, Dana Finimore, 4-6 p.m., Eureka Springs School of the Arts. Free. essa-art.org.

India at a Glance -- With Chef Anjana, 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $60. ozarkfolkways.org.

Songwriters in the Round -- With Daniel Moody, Jen Hajj & dandean, 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

"Harmonious Blend" -- An Evening Uniting the Arts with Trike Theatre and Arkansas Philharmonic, 6:30 p.m., 21c Museum Hotel in Bentonville. $100. triketheatre.org.

