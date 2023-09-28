GAC Game of the Week

HENDERSON STATE (3-1, 3-1) AT OKLAHOMA BAPTIST (3-1, 3-1)

WHEN 7 p.m. Saturday

WHERE Crain Family Stadium, Shawnee, Okla.

WHY THE INTRIGUE When these teams hook up in Oklahoma, it's usually been a tight battle. Henderson State has won the past four times at Oklahoma Baptist, and each one has resulted in a one score win. The Reddies needed a last-second field goal to beat the Bison 36-34 during their last trip to Crain Family Stadium in 2021. This year, both teams are one or two spots away from the other in a number of the conference's statistical categories, which should make for an interesting encounter.

KEY PLAYERS TO WATCH

HENDERSON STATE WR TIMIEONE JACKSON

The junior has been big in the Reddies' passing game over the past few weeks. He caught 7 passes for 96 yards and 1 touchdown last week against Harding and hauled in 10 receptions for 66 yards and 1 score in a victory over Arkansas Tech on Sept. 16.

OKLAHOMA BAPTIST RB E.J. MOORE

The sophomore is started to find his groove as the Bison's starting tailback. He's put together consecutive games with more than 100 yards rushing, including a 153 yards last week in Oklahoma Baptist's 23-15 win over East Central (Okla.).