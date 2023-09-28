Get to know: ’26 target Aidan Chronister

Class of 2026 4-star prospect Aidan Chronister visited Arkansas on Sept. 16 and three days later he received an offer from coach Eric Musselman.

Chronister, 6-7 and 175 pounds, of Rogers, had offers from Missouri, College of Charleston, Central Arkansas and High Point prior to his one from the Hogs.

He averaged 10 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 deflections, 1.5 blocked shots and 1.5 steals per game during conference play as a freshman for the Mounties.

Chronister participated in the CP3 Rising Stars camp in late August and was selected to play in the top 20 game.

Per 247 Sports, he is rated a 4-star recruit, the No. 10 shooting guard and No. 29 overall prospect in the nation in his class. His mother, Kim, played volleyball for the Razorbacks and was inducted into the UA Sports Hall of Honor in 2018. His father, Graham, played basketball for the Razorbacks in the late 1990s.

His brother, Ashton, is a freshman pitcher for the Xavier baseball team.

Nickname: AC

Favorite thing about playing hoops: competition is everything to me and love the feeling of battling as a team

Coach Eric Musselman is: an inspiration to basketball fans across the country

My most embarrassing basketball moment: Getting my ankles broke in 6th grade.

Playlist before a game: Drake & Yeat

My favorite TV show: Don’t watch a lot of TV, but movie is Avengers Endgame

Love or hate rollercoasters: Love

Where would you like to time travel: back to the past or to the future and why? LA for the Lakers-Celtics1985 NBA Finals

Two things that really irritate me: Lots of homework and ball hogs

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Kevin Durant or Jayson Tatum

My hidden talent is: Don’t have one.

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Chick-fil-A, I love the 10 count minis for breakfast

I will never ever eat: Sushi

My sweet tooth carving is: Grandma’s fudge

Grossest thing I’ve ever eaten: Calamari

Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Kim K.

My sports idol is: Kevin Durant

Nothing makes me laugh more than: My Friends

I miss my: Brother who is in his freshman year of college baseball at Xavier University

The one foreign country I would like to visit: Canada for fishing

I’m terrified of: Snakes

Cat or dog person: Dog

Best advice I’ve received: “Tunnel Vision.”

Role model and why: My mom. She played professional volleyball

People would be surprised that I: Play golf