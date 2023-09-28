Givens in No. 1 role for Tigers

There's no need for Kendel Givens to embrace the No. 2 label this season for Ouachita Baptist.

The junior has the top billing all to himself.

Givens has been the driving force behind the consistent rushing attack for OBU (4-0, 4-0 Great American Conference), ranked No. 5 in NCAA Division II, and that has been essential considering who the Tigers lost from last year's group.

The former Little Rock Christian standout has run the ball 71 times for 396 yards with 9 touchdowns. His yardage and score total rank second in the conference behind Southern Nazarene's Gage Porter. Givens is actually coming off his best rushing game when he carried 22 times for a career-high 171 yards and 2 touchdowns in last week's 45-25 win over Arkansas-Monticello.

That performance also earned him GAC Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors for the first time.

OBU finished fourth in Division II rushing yards last season, led by All-American running back T.J. Cole's 1,672 yards and 26 touchdowns. Givens wasn't too shabby either, finishing with 953 yards and 13 scores.

"He's a tremendous leader," OBU Coach Todd Knight said of Givens. "He was in that roll behind T.J. there for a while as the No. 2 guy, but he still played a lot of football. He led us in touchdowns and all that stuff for a long time. But now, he's kind of graduated to that No. 1 guy and grown up.

"He's just a great young man, and he's a workhorse. The production he gets in a game is because of the way he practices. He practices full speed, and he walks the talk."

Givens, a two-time all-conference pick, had 23 rushing touchdowns in 2021, which was the fourth-most in the country. He's a third of the way through this season, and he's on pace to exceed that total and potentially catch Cole's output from 2022.

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS

Back on track

Southern Arkansas couldn't wait to replace the sour taste that was left in its mouth following a 28-point loss to Ouachita Baptist.

The Muleriders did so emphatically last week.

"The kids played extremely well, they really did," SAU Coach Brad Smiley said of his team's 49-3 rout of Arkansas Tech on Sept. 23. "A complete dominant game that was fun to watch. It's kind of the one I've been waiting on since I've been here. Fourteen games, and that's the one I've been waiting for.

"In all three phases, we were executing and dominating, and I couldn't be more proud of them."

SAU (3-1, 3-1 Great American Conference) outgained the Wonder Boys by 258 yards and forced four fumbles. Perhaps the most gratifying thing about the Muleriders' victory, though, was that running back Jariq Scales seemingly got back on track.

The junior from Osceola, who was the 2021 GAC Freshman of the Year, ran for a season-high 151 yards and scored three touchdowns. Scales averaged nearly 95 yards rushing per game last season, but his highest total this season had been a 79-yard performance during a 34-19 win over Southeastern Oklahoma State in the season-opener.

"We've run the ball well every week, but it was just good to finally get [Scales] going," Smiley said. "He had 14, 15 carries, and he's had that every game. It's just some of his big ones ... he had the 70-yarder called back against Ouachita Baptist, and that took points off the board. He's done a good job all year, but he hadn't had that big night until last week."

HARDING

Cruising with Delacruz

Harding, No. 10 in NCAA Division II, was placed in an unfamiliar spot last week when it trailed No. 24 Henderson State 9-7 at halftime. That all changed in the second half.

The Bisons revved up their offense behind fullback Blake Delacruz and overcame that deficit to post a 27-16 road victory. The junior finished with 179 yards rushing – the most he's had at Harding – on 31 carries and scored 3 second-half touchdowns to fuel the comeback.

"He really ran physical there in that second half," Harding Coach Paul Simmons said. "It was such a physical game, and getting behind your pads was such a crucial deal. We talked about the [offensive line] being the root of the whole offense and how they had to respond physically, and they did. Blake fed off that physicality and did a really, really good job of churning those legs and eating up yards."

The junior, who shared the league's offensive player of the week award with Ouachita Baptist's Kendel Givens, has scored three touchdowns in three different games this season for Harding (4-0, 4-0 Great American Conference), which hosts Southwestern Oklahoma State (0-4, 0-4) this week. The 10 touchdowns that Delacruz has scored is second in Division II.

The Springfield, Mo., native leads the Bisons in run attempts (56) and yardage (303). He's also one of 12 players on the roster with at least 36 yards rushing for a team that averages a NCAA Division II-best 360.3 yards on the ground.

ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO

Navigating heavyweights

The University of Arkansas at Monticello (2-2, 2-2 Great American Conference) has a reason to feel good about itself despite losing its past two games.

The Boll Weevils were beaten by No. 10 Harding and No. 5 Ouachita Baptist in back-to-back weeks, but UAM is also the only team in the conference that's faced two ranked programs over a seven-day span.

"Obviously, playing two good teams, a top-15 team in Harding and a top-five team in Ouachita Baptist, is tough for anyone," UAM Coach Hud Jackson said. "I thought we did struggle against Harding but played a lot better against OBU. We had opportunities in that one. Offensively, those yards we got we not against their backups.

"The game was a lot closer than that 20-point difference. But we played a lot better, and I was glad to see that. "

UAM trailed OBU 21-0 after one quarter and 31-13 at halftime but got within 38-25 early in the fourth quarter following a 34-yard touchdown catch by Kristian Gammage. But the Tigers got a big kickoff return from Carter McElhany moments later, which would later lead to a scoring run that put them up by 20.

The Boll Weevils did get 401 yards of offense from quarterback Demilon Brown and converted on both of their red zone chances.

"It was one of those deals where you go in, you want to be competitive, you want a chance to win games, and against Ouachita, we did," Jackson said. "There are still some things we need to improve on, especially health wise because we got beat up the last couple of weeks. But we've got guys coming back, and that's a good thing."

HENDERSON STATE

Sooner state test

The second half of last week's game wasn't kind to No. 24 Henderson State (3-1, 3-1 Great American Conference), and it was costly during a 27-16 loss to No. 10 Harding. But there's another obstacle that looms Saturday when the Reddies travel to Shawnee, Okla., to face surging Oklahoma Baptist (3-1, 3-1).

"They are a much-improved team," Henderson State Coach Scott Maxfield said of the Bison. "It's night and day from what they had last year. They play with a lot of enthusiasm, and they've got a lot of young players who have really bought in. Those guys play extremely hard, and for us, it's always tough to win at their place.

"I think the largest margin of victory that we've ever had over there is maybe seven points."

Both Henderson State and Oklahoma Baptist have only lost to one team -- Harding -- so there will be quite a bit of stock put into this game. The winner will be just a game out of first place, unless to league leaders suffer upsets, while the loser will have a tough hill to climb in order to get back into title contention.

Defensively, the Bison are tied for third in the GAC in sacks with 13 and second in interceptions with five. On offense, they average 325 yards, which ranks seventh in the league.

"They're 3-1 just like we are," Maxfield said. "So it'll be a slugfest."

ARKANSAS TECH

Still plugging away

In terms of wins and losses, Arkansas Tech (0-4, 0-4 Great American Conference) hasn't enjoyed much success this season, but the Wonder Boys are still battling.

"That's the one thing that I can say about these guys, they keep battling," Arkansas Tech Coach Kyle Shipp said. "We've gone through some ups and downs and have so many things that we've had to deal with, but the guys continue to play hard. We haven't played bad to be honest, but I will say that last week was when we played our worst."

Arkansas Tech had lost its first three games by a total of 12 points, but it was blasted by Southern Arkansas 49-3 last week. Still, the Wonder Boys got off to a positive start in that one and were within 7-3 before a fumble on a punt return was recovered by the Muleriders. That led to 21-point scoring spree for SAU that closed out the half and essentially the game.

"The previous three weeks, we were right there," Shipp said. "Against Henderson, we played really well, and the other two weeks, we played good enough to have a chance to win. But we're young and immature, and it showed against [Southern Arkansas].

"We're trying to get some of that out of guys. We've got a long way to go, but we're getting there."