Elizabeth Alexander, spokeswoman for the nation's first lady, says Jill and Joe Biden are "incredibly grateful" to the Secret Service for all it does after the Bidens' German shepherd Commander bit a uniformed officer, making more than 10 times the dog has attacked someone from the agency.

Tony Clark, spokesman for Atlanta's Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum, says the former president's 99th birthday event with a card-signing, cake, trivia games and a showing of "All the President's Men," has been moved from Sunday to Saturday in anticipation of a government shutdown.

Silvia Macías says she was no hero, just a mother protecting her cub after she covered her son's eyes to keep him from reacting to the bear that hopped up on a Monterrey, Mexico, picnic table to eat the boy's birthday tacos while a friend calmly flung the rest of the food as far as she could to lure the animal away.

Jody Thompson, a police lieutenant in Athens, Ga., says a "very watchful" officer after a downtown concert noticed two vendors selling balloons pinched shut, rather than tied off, leading to two arrests in the illegal sale of nitrous oxide, or laughing gas, and state custody for three children in a nearby parked car.

Nora Dannehy, 62, a former federal prosecutor who helped investigate the origins of the Trump-Russia probe in 2020 before abruptly leaving the Justice Department, was confirmed as the newest member of Connecticut's state Supreme Court.

Claes Keisu, a press officer with the Stockholm subway, said a moose was shot dead by a wildlife ranger after it could not be coaxed off a busy line, forcing the closure of seven stations and a temporary suspension of service.

Brian Kelsey, a former Republican state lawmaker in Tennessee, can stay out of prison as he challenges his 21-month sentence for violating federal campaign finance laws, a federal judge ruled.

William Thompson lV, 56, of Huntington Beach, Calif., a doctor in Orange County, Calif., who specializes in treating members of the LGBTQ+ community, has been charged in the sexual assault of nine male patients, according to prosecutors.

Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister, apologized for Parliament's recognition of a man who fought alongside the Nazis during an address by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, adding people in attendance "regret deeply having stood and clapped, even though we did so unaware of the context."