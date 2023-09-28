Productive discussion

Incivility has poisoned our political discourse and is seeping into everyday life. Unfortunately, incivility begets incivility, and I have fallen prey. Therefore, rather than reading news accounts of video rants or vile posts, I plan to spend my autumn evenings revisiting some of the classics of 18th and 19th century literature.

Where shall I begin: "Gullible's Travels"; "Crime and No Punishment"; or "No Great Expectations"?

And my high school English teacher would be greatly disappointed if I neglected to mention the works of Jane Austen. Should I start with "Nonsense and Insensibility," or would "Proud of Prejudice" be a better choice?

Oh, heck. The better angels of my nature have just informed me that sarcasm, whether clever or contrived, is unhelpful to fostering a civil conversation.

A true reformist and master of satire, Voltaire, in his most famous work, suggested a proper response to the incivility of his time: "Let us cultivate our garden."

Was his protagonist Candide suffering from despair or was he calling for productive engagement? I prefer the latter interpretation. Let us only hope that a new Enlightenment is on the horizon.

AMY HALL

Cabot

Damage done to U.S.

Tommy Tuberville, Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Jim Jordan, and, of course, Donald Trump are just some of the people who it appears are willing to destroy our republic. How can any patriotic American, regardless of party affiliation or inclination, fail to see the damage being done to this nation, not to mention to the Grand Old Party?

The situations we face are not entirely the fault of such extremists, but these problems are among the most immediate. The stock market is reacting negatively to the chaos and concern of a looming government shutdown. Mothers who count on the support of the WIC program to feed their children will be unable to buy necessary dairy and grocery items for their babies. Contract workers will never recoup their lost wages. Members of Congress who may allow this to happen are considered "essential workers" and will be paid despite the fact that they have not done the work which is truly essential to operating our government.

In the nearly nine decades of my life, I have considered myself extremely fortunate to have been born in the United States. Today I almost despair of the future for my descendants. Surely, we will find smarter, sounder candidates to return our nation to its former place as the most admired and emulated democracy in the world. It's time for better people to step up into leadership roles before we meet the fate of Rome and crumble from within.

MARY DEE TAYLOR

Little Rock

Apathy or ignorance

What does it say about us when the faces of the Democratic and Republican parties are geriatrics and the accused? Could we not be better served? Is it our apathy or our ignorance?

ROBERT RAPIER

Little Rock

Keeping state dumb

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reprinted Paul Krugman's New York Times piece that talked about the inability of Kevin McCarthy to pass much-needed spending bills. It is likely we will have a government shutdown at the end of the month, and our military will be unfunded. In explaining McCarthy's difficulties, Krugman said of Republicans that it was "a party that has been extremist for a generation but has now gone beyond extremism to nihilism." He said it "is a Republican problem. Any talk about dysfunction in 'Congress' or 'partisanship' simply misinforms the public."

Republicans, on their own, are creating the disaster.

These insights appear to be objectively true, and if so, why do voters in Arkansas and a number of other states keep sending Republicans to Congress and support the totally unfit Donald Trump?

In my online reading, I have recently come across two sponsored ads that offered a hint. One ranked states on "dumbness" and the other on education. I could not check either, since neither disclosed the exact criteria used, but both matched my intuitions.

Arkansas came in fourth from the bottom on the dumbness rating. Mississippi, West Virginia, and Louisiana scored lower. I think Alabama was next above us. On the education rating, we were dead last with the usual suspects following. What states ranked low on intellectual issues have in common, of course, is that all vote for Republicans. (Wonder which causes which.)

The recent shift of public funds from public education to charter schools and homeschooled kids, cuts to the top income-tax rate, and rapid removal of families and children from the Medicaid rolls make it appear that Queen Sarah intends to keep our state dumb and poor. Data suggest this is the best way to ensure Republicans will remain in power.

ROGER A. WEBB

Little Rock

Free meals for kids

Some good news for hungry kids, as more states have joined California and Maine in making school breakfast and lunch permanently free for all public school students. Minnesota, New Mexico, Colorado, Vermont, Michigan, Illinois and Massachusetts show that they can put kids first.

The voters of Arkansas can also show we can put kids first. Get free meals for all students on the ballot for the next election.

Arkansas grows a lot of food. I believe free meals for students should have great support. The kids that are hungry also need clean clothes that fit. We can hire kitchen staff and laundry service for a lot less of our tax money than other plans.

JEFF H. LAHA

Little Rock