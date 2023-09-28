Lions aim for edge at Lambeau again

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- When the Detroit Lions previously visited Lambeau Field, they knocked Green Bay out of playoff contention in what turned out to be Aaron Rodgers' final game in a Packers uniform.

Nearly nine months later, the Lions return with a chance to solidify themselves as NFC North favorites by beating the division's traditional heavyweight for a fourth consecutive time.

"We know we can win out there," Lions Coach Dan Campbell said. "We've done it before. But you've got to go earn it. It's not going to be given. It'll be loud, it'll be a tough environment. They're playing good. So here we go."

The Lions (2-1) and Packers (2-1) head into tonight's showdown tied for first place in the NFC North. The division's only other two teams are the winless Chicago Bears (0-3) and Minnesota Vikings (0-3).

Today's winner gets the early edge.

"It's definitely going to be a huge game and one that we've got to win," Packers quarterback Jordan Love said.

Although Green Bay has an 105-75-7 edge in its series with Detroit, the Lions have won the past three matchups. In the final week of the 2022 season, the Lions won 20-16 at Green Bay to prevent the Packers from reaching the playoffs.

The Packers have downplayed the revenge motive.

"Honestly, all that stuff is last year," Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark said. "It's a new year."

This Green Bay team is quite a bit different from the one the Lions faced most recently, particularly on offense.

Rodgers is now with the New York Jets and recovering from a torn Achilles tendon while Love leads a Packers offense featuring plenty of rookies and second-year pros at wide receiver.

These new Packers will attempt to build on the momentum they established Sunday when they produced one of the biggest comebacks in franchise history, scoring 18 unanswered points in the final 11 minutes of an 18-17 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

Detroit is coming off a 20-6 triumph over the Atlanta Falcons, who had beaten the Packers 25-24 a week earlier.

"We know we can win a game like this, because we did it last year with so much on the line," Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone said.

"This is going to be fun. A prime-time game on national TV at Lambeau? It doesn't get any better."





Lions at Packers

7:15 p.m. (Amazon Prime)

LINE Lions by 1 1/2

SERIES Packers lead 105-75-7; Lions won at Packers 20-16 on Jan. 8

LAST WEEK Lions beat Falcons 20-6; Packers beat Saints 18-17

ON OFFENSE

(RK) LIONS VS. PACKERS (RK)

(11) 111.7 RUSH 90.3 (T23)

(7) 269.7 PASS 207.3 (T18)

(8) 381.3 YARDS 297.7 (22)

(12) 24.0 POINTS 26.7 (8)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) LIONS VS. PACKERS (RK)

(5) 72.0 RUSH 136.7 (T27)

(19) 225.3 PASS 199.7 (10)

(11) 297.3 YARDS 336.3 (15)

(15) 21.0 POINTS 20.7 (T13)

WHAT TO WATCH Lions TE Sam LaPorta has 18 catches, the most receptions by a rookie tight end in his first three games, surpassing the mark set by Keith Jackson (Little Rock Parkview) in Philadelphia 35 years ago. He also is the first tight end to have at least five catches in each of his first three games. … The Packers have a lopsided lead in the series, but the Lions won the past three meetings. Detroit’s 20-16 victory at Lambeau Field in the final week of the regular season last season prevented the Packers from reaching the playoffs and ended four-time MVP QB Aaron Rodgers’ tenure in Green Bay.





Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) scores a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)



Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrates his touchdown run with Josh Reynolds (8) in the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)



Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, center, watches from the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)



Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) celebrates after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 18-17. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)



Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) reacts after carrying for a first down during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)



Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) scrambles past New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) on a touchdown carry during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

